Are Hurricanes Actually Getting Stronger? Scientists Think So

Typhoons, cyclones, tropical storms – whatever you want to call them, hurricanes are known for causing massive damage and are one of the most violent storms on Earth, according to NASA . Scientifically speaking, the official term for a hurricane is “tropical cyclone,” as only tropical cyclones that form over the Atlantic or eastern Pacific Ocean are technically “hurricanes.”

It doesn’t take a scientist to know that hurricanes are a dangerous threat, but the more we understand about hurricane formation, the better we can prepare and potentially reduce the number of hurricanes we experience per year.

Here's how hurricanes form:

Hurricanes and tropical cyclones are formed from humid air and warm ocean waters. They are fueled by the ocean's heat and water that emanates from the surface, and the warmer temperatures cause the air pressure to rise. This causes the air to start circulating. According to NASA , “Tropical cyclones are like giant engines that use warm, moist air as fuel. That is why they form only over warm ocean waters near the equator."

"The warm, moist air over the ocean rises upward from near the surface. Because this air moves up and away from the surface, there is less air left near the surface… causing an area of lower air pressure below.” “Air from surrounding areas with higher air pressure pushes into the low-pressure air,” NASA explains. “Then that ‘new’ air becomes warm and moist and rises, too.” As it rises into the air, it cools, causing the water in the air to form clouds and wind.

Still with us? Hurricanes also form an eye, located in its center. Here, in the hurricane’s eye, there is very low air pressure; NASA adds that “higher pressure air from above flows down into the eye.” According to the UCAR Center for Science Education , “Storms grow if there is a continuous supply of energy from warm ocean water and warm, moist air.”

However, most storms don’t actually become strong enough to become a hurricane. That being said, because of the dire state of climate change, extreme weather events – including hurricanes – are becoming more frequent. In fact, the 2020 hurricane season alone is estimated to have as many as 20 named storms.

