Why Aeroponic Farming Is the Agricultural Wave of the Future

In short, aeroponic farming is the growing of fruits and vegetables without necessitating the need for soil. According to Living Greens Farm, aeroponic farming was first developed for academic purposes in the 1920s. Without soil, students were able to properly examine root growth in real-time. Meanwhile, NASA saw the potential in this new growing method, and by the late '90s, NASA had begun using it as a way for growing food in space — a locale that is notoriously bereft of soil.