The Beginner's Guide to Hydroponic Gardening

We should start by saying, there are many ways to build a working hydroponic garden in your home. You could opt for an out-of-the-box expensive setup, many of which are available at hydroponic gardening retailers, but if you’re just starting out, a DIY solution might work best. These DIY setups can be large, wooden grow tables covered in polycarbonate plastic outfitted with water pumps and set beneath large, warming lights, but they don’t have to be.

Many effective DIY setups can be achieved using repurposed storage containers, PVC pipes, or pool noodles. It’s ultimately up to you. In this introduction, we will be demonstrating how to start seeds in a hydroponic setup that requires only a few materials, a light, and a small platform.

The following instructions are paraphrased from a video by MIgardner, and these are the materials you'll need: