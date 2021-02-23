How to Grow and Harvest Basil at Home

The best way to harvest your basil is to keep it well pruned. According to SFGate, those tiny flowers that grow on basil plants are the basil plant’s way of reproducing. Unfortunately, those flowers stunt leaf growth by drawing energy away from the leaves, which is where all that lovely basil flavor is located. When you go out to harvest your leaves, just pinch the flowers off the plant. This will slow down the reproductive process and keep the leaves fresh.

As for harvesting the leaves themselves, look for the greenest, juiciest leaves, and use your fingers to pinch them off the plant. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the best time to harvest is in the early morning. It's also best to harvest often, even if you don't need the leaves right away. This will encourage the plant to produce more leaves and you can store basil leaves fresh in the freezer or dry them out in about three or four days.