Central Park Zoo officials were riddled with concern after Flaco the owl's mesh enclosure was vandalized, and he escaped. The 13-year-old Eurasian eagle owl had been in captivity for his entire life, and it wasn't clear if he was able to survive on his own. However, it seems like he's living a better life than any bird could have at a zoo. He's proven to be able to survive on his own, and he's now being called a New York City icon.

Article continues below advertisement

“A major concern for everyone at the beginning was whether Flaco would be able to hunt and eat,” the Wildlife Conservation Society stated via The New York Times. But because he has successfully been able to catch his own prey, they are no longer worried about his well-being. “That is no longer a concern,” they said.

But hunting isn't his only strong suit — the society also noted “a rapid improvement in his flight skills and ability to confidently maneuver around the park.” “We will continue to monitor him, though not as intensely, and look to opportunistically recover him when the situation is right,” the society added.

Article continues below advertisement

Flaco the owl is a survivor.

As a zoo escapee and now a first-time wild owl, it's safe to say Flaco is a survivor. It's unclear why Flaco was put in captivity in the first place, but as previously mentioned, it's what he's been accustomed to for his 13 years of life. As per NPR, he quickly adjusted to hunting for food on his own — he's been eating rats and other New York City wildlife. He has also gotten used to flying around on his own, as he's been spotted along Billionaire Row in Central Park, and along Fifth Avenue.

Article continues below advertisement

Eurasian eagle owls are not native to North America, though. And Scott Weidensaul, an author who researches owls, told NPR that having him occupy the park could make it more difficult for native owl species to establish a home there, eventually. "I'd hate to have [a large, non-native owl] occupying space in Central Park where native owl species might conceivably, eventually be able to establish themselves," Weidensaul told the publication. Many also think he'd be safer in captivity.

But nonetheless, the zoo has attempted to lure him back in with familiar foods, and the NYPD came close to capturing him on Fifth Avenue. However, he (understandably) seems to have no interest in going back. Flaco is a free bird and a Central Park legend, drawing hundreds of people to watch and photograph him when they get the chance to do so.

Article continues below advertisement

Saw Flaco — the owl — again today. I guess it really likes napping in this one tree near the playground?



Was able to finally tell a joke about chubby Flaco when a woman nearby said, “Flaco? The owl isn’t flaco!”



So I said, “It’s name should be Gordo, right?”🦉 @BirdCentralPark pic.twitter.com/tfjG8v9L7p — Jack Szwergold יעקב 🇺🇦 (@JackSzwergold) February 11, 2023

Why have so many animals been escaping from zoos?

Flaco wasn't the only zoo animal to have his enclosure vandalized, leading to his escape. In fact, earlier this month, the Dallas Zoo had two monkeys escape, after a number of animals were reported missing or dead. So why does this keep happening?