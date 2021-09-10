Climate Change Is Causing an Uprising of Invasive Species — Here’s Why

There are a wide range of relatively common species you might not realize are considered invasive to certain U.S. states. For example, according to WCAX , the state of Vermont is currently grappling with warming temperatures, shorter winters, and in turn, various new insects. Some of these include the emerald ash borer, the spotted lanternfly, and even a handful of tick species — which understandably, locals aren't too excited about.

“We’ve seen a few lonestar ticks, which we consider to be a more southern tick," Agency of Agriculture's Patti Casey told WCAX. "And we are also keeping our eye out for the Asian longhorn tick, which is an invasive from Australia, I believe, to the U.S., and it’s in more of the southern states. That may be coming, and if our climate is favoring more of those southern species, they very well could take hold here."

Species tend to be considered "invasive" on a regional basis, though there are a wide range of invasive species that have made their way to the U.S. Some of these include the lion fish, stinkbugs, the cane toad, and the European starling. The most common invasive plant species, according to Smithsonian, include Purple Loosetrife, Japanese honeysuckle, Japanese Barberry, and Northway Maple.

This is one of many strange yet unfortunate side effects to the climate crisis.