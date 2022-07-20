If you are a New York resident, you can register to take the exam on the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s website, and prepare for it by studying the documents provided. You’ll need an 80 percent score to earn your license, and you can later take more exams to get a more advanced license. The entire process is completely free of charge, which means anyone interested can get involved — though if you plan to rehabilitate animals on your own, you may need to buy some supplies.