Home > Big Impact > News Source: Getty Images An emperor tamarin monkey, native to the Amazon rainforest, is fed in its new home in the living rainforest enclosure at ZSL London Zoo on March 25, 2010 in London, England. Two Monkeys Have Escaped From the Dallas Zoo, in String of Mysterious Incidents By Sophie Hirsh Jan. 31 2023, Published 12:36 p.m. ET

Wild animals deserve to live in the wild — not in zoos, where animals are deprived of their natural habitat, natural behaviors, and space to roam, and are instead forced to live in captivity. And there's someone in Dallas, Texas who evidently has a problem with all that, as there have been a whopping four suspicious incidents involving missing and dead animals at the Dallas Zoo this month alone. Most recently, two emperor tamarin monkeys escaped — or, perhaps were stolen — from the zoo. Police have already launched an investigation to determine what happened.

Article continues below advertisement

Keep reading for a timeline of these four suspicious events, which involve the emperor tamarin monkeys, langur monkeys, a clouded leopard, and a vulture — oh my!

Jan. 13: A clouded leopard went missing on the zoo's grounds.

We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XucvBrQO4V — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

On Friday, Jan. 13, zookeepers at the Dallas Zoo noticed that a clouded leopard named Nova was missing from her enclosure, as reported by The New York Times. The zoo promptly closed the zoo for the day. After looking for the 25-pound leopard all day, employees found her at about 4:40 p.m.; by 5:15 p.m., they were "able to safely secure her" and return her to her enclosure, the zoo tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

Local police opened a criminal investigation into the incident. As per The New York Times, the police stated that they discovered a rip in the mesh surrounding the leopard enclosure, which crime scene investigators believe was made deliberately. The zoo then reopened to the public the next day.

Jan. 13: A slash was discovered in the fence surrounding the langur monkey habitat.

A clouded leopard at the Dallas Zoo went missing for hours after tears were found in its enclosure. Then, there were cuts in the fencing of a langur monkeys habitat. Now, an endangered vulture has died under what officials called “unusual” circumstances. https://t.co/2ZjZgcAnhc — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 22, 2023

That same day, on Jan. 13, police discovered another cut in yet another animal enclosure. “Zoo personnel showed investigators a similar cut found at a habitat that enclosed a breed of monkey known as langurs,” the Dallas Police Department said in a news release, as reported by CNN. “It is unknown if the two incidents are related.”

Article continues below advertisement

It appears that none of the langur monkeys noticed the slash in their fence, as none of them escaped or appeared to be harmed, the police department added, as per ABC News.

Jan. 22: An endangered vulture was found dead at the Dallas Zoo.

We're so grateful for the support we've received as we comprehend the unexpected loss of our 35-year-old lappet-faced vulture, Pin. Losing him is devastating not only to our Zoo family but also to the conservation efforts of this species. Pin will be missed dearly by everyone. pic.twitter.com/TJEQnT0MG1 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 24, 2023

On Sunday, Jan. 22, the zoo tweeted that over the weekend, staff discovered that an endangered lappet-faced vulture named Pin, who was kept in the Wilds of Africa habitats, had died. Pin was 35. "The circumstances of the death are unusual, and the death does not appear to be from natural causes," the zoo stated, as per ABC News.

Article continues below advertisement

Dallas Zoo President and CEO Gregg Hudson announced during a news conference that “an unusual wound and injuries” were found on Pin. The police are investigating this death.

After announcing the news of Pin's death on social media, the Dallas Zoo announced that in the time between the clouded leopard escaping her pen and the vulture's death, the zoo "added additional cameras throughout the zoo and increased onsite security patrols during the overnight hours," with plans to continue expanding security "to keep our animals and staff safe." But evidently, the measures taken thus far have not been enough.

Article continues below advertisement

Jan. 30: Two emperor tamarin monkeys escaped from the Dallas Zoo.

On Monday morning (January 30), Dallas Zoo alerted the Dallas Police Department after the animal care team discovered two of our emperor tamarin monkeys were missing. It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised. pic.twitter.com/NzBhIh7xS3 — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 30, 2023

On the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, the Dallas Zoo announced that the zoo was closing for the day, due to incoming inclement weather in Texas. Soon after, the zoo tweeted that two emperor tamarin monkeys were missing from their pen. "It was clear the habitat had been intentionally compromised," the zoo tweeted, adding that the police had been alerted.

"Based on the Dallas Police Department’s initial assessment, they have reason to believe the tamarins were taken," the zoo stated, adding that this is now part of an active investigation. As of publication on Tuesday, Jan. 31, there has been no update on the monkeys' whereabouts. The zoo remains closed through Wednesday, Feb. 1 due to the cold weather, according to the zoo's Twitter.