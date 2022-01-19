What Pet Parents Should Know About the Leptospirosis Outbreak in New York City

Dr. Jennifer Jablow, who is a dentist and the owner of two different dog rescues, told New York Post in October 2021 that this most recent outbreak is unfortunately the result of a larger public health issue — namely the lack of sanitation in New York City.

“The amount of garbage piling up in NYC and limited sanitation is causing an upsurge in rat sightings. Dogs are more at risk for leptospirosis, which can be deadly. It’s sad what NYC has become," she said at the time.