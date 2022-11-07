COP27 kicked off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. For about two weeks, world leaders, climate activists, and many others will gather to discuss climate issues, goals, solutions, and actions — emphasis on goals, unfortunately. (We've set enough goals, people! It's time for some grade A action!)

Monday, Nov. 7 was the first full day of meetings and speeches as part of the conference, and a number of notable world leaders have already spoken — including Al Gore, whose COP27 opening remarks called out heads of state for their inaction.