Coca-Cola Is the Sponsor of COP27 2022, and Environmentalists Are Unhappy

The authorities behind the annual climate conference, COP27, are under fire after the announcement of this year's sponsor.

Egypt has controversially selected Coca-Cola to sponsor COP27 2022, which understandably has environmentalists in a tizzy. The conference is meant to monitor climate change and to keep countries in check, but many feel the sponsorship selection gives the beverage giant, which as been touted as one of the world's biggest plastic polluters, a globally "unchallenged platform."