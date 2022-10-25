Where Does Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Stand on Climate Change?

While many U.S. residents would have loved for President Trump to have resigned after he was impeached (twice), over in the U.K., the head of state actually did step down — after just six weeks in office. Following Liz Truss’ resignation as prime minister, Rishi Sunak was named her successor, leaving many wondering what Rishi Sunak’s climate change policies are.

Here’s what we know so far about the new PM and his plans for the environment.