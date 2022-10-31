Tropical Storm Lisa to Close Out the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season

While the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season is supposed to come to an end at the end of November, it doesn't look like it's ready to die down just yet. A new system, which recently came to life in the Caribbean Sea, has been named Tropical Storm Lisa. It's the 13th named storm of the 2022 season.

It's expected to make a path through much of Central America in the next few days, including a possible touchdown on Belize.