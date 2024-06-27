Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living Where to Donate Plastic Bottle Caps: Organizations, Recycling, Craft Ideas, and More Learning how to properly recycle or how to give items a second life is an essential part of leading a sustainable lifestyle. By Rayna Skiver Jun. 27 2024, Published 4:34 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Recycling can be surprisingly complicated. Sometimes, certain things can’t be recycled, or they can only be taken to specific places — this frustrating process can lead to more waste.

When it comes to bottle caps, the information can be just as confusing. Keep reading to learn where to donate plastic bottle caps near you, how to recycle curbside, and what kind of art projects you can make with these leftover materials.

Where to donate plastic bottle caps:

Instead of taking your plastic bottle caps to a recycling facility, you can donate them. This is an especially good option if you’re unsure how to properly recycle them in your area.

Banco de Tapitas A.C. is a non-profit organization based in Mexico that collects, stores, and recycles plastic bottle caps. According to the organization's website, this program uses the caps to generate economic resources for those fighting childhood cancer.

The Bottle Caps to Benches program is another great option. This group collects plastic bottle caps from Green Tree Plastics in Indiana and then recycles them into benches, according to Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati. The organization works with college students and Girl Scouts to make the vision come to life.

To find a place to donate bottle caps closer to home, check with local recycling facilities and on your township’s website. Environmental groups at schools or churches might be able to put them to use, too.

Can you recycle plastic bottle caps curbside?

The rules of curbside recycling vary from place to place. In some places, like Michigan, it’s usually possible to recycle caps curbside, but that’s not the case everywhere. Sadly, there’s no single, straightforward answer — the rules and regulations can be different depending on the state or even the county.

To determine if you can recycle plastic bottle caps curbside in your area, check your city’s website. This will have the most accurate and up-to-date information and instructions about recycling.

Plastic bottle cap art ideas:

If you’re having trouble finding an organization to donate to or figuring out curbside recycling, you can always use your plastic bottle caps for an art project. Not only is this fun, but it also keeps extra waste from ending up in the landfill.

This colorful bottle cap basket tutorial from Tatzkreen Art on YouTube is perfect if you need to store any kind of clothing, outdoor gear, dog toys, or other random household items. The project is relatively simple and quick, plus it doesn’t require a ton of different tools to complete.

If you’re looking for something a bit more creative, you can try your hand at a plastic cap mosaic, like this one from Krokotak, or a sphere sculpture from Recyclart. These types of crafts allow you to flex your artistic muscles a bit more — you might surprise yourself with the results!