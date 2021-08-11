Plastic Toys Have a Greater Impact on the Environment and Human Health Than We Thought

There’s a reason that so many toys are made from plastic these days. Plastic is durable, washable, sturdy, and as evidenced by the islands of it currently floating in the Pacific Ocean, plentiful. As a result, the environmental impact of plastic toys is somewhat worse than even a child’s imagination might be able to conceive. In the end, plastic’s so-called “benefits” in terms of toy production are what make it such an environmental liability.

The environmental impact of plastic toys is about as significant as every other industry that utilizes petroleum products as its main source of revenue. According to The World Counts, that significant environmental impact can be quantified by the 40 tons of plastic the toy industry uses for every $1 million it makes in revenue.

An astonishing 90 percent of toys sold in today's market are made from plastic, as per The World Counts — and that doesn’t even account for the billions of toy soldiers, Barbie dolls, and Lego bricks sitting in people’s attics at the moment. All of that plastic has to go somewhere when it’s no longer useful, and there aren’t that many vintage toy collectors out there.

Most forms of plastic are not biodegradable, so instead of turning to dust as so many things do, it sits, dirty and durable as ever, piling up and polluting countless ecosystems across the planet. The few types of plastic that do break down end up reverting back into toxic petrochemicals or transforming into ones that are different, but no less dangerous.

