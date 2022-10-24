Only 4.7 Percent of Plastic Was Recycled in the U.S. in 2021, Greenpeace Report Finds

Greenpeace USA just released a new report titled Circular Claims Fall Flat Again, which is an update of a 2020 report. The new report analyzed plastic generation, use, and recycling in the U.S., and found that in 2021, U.S. households produced about 51 million tons of plastic waste in 2021. Of that, only about 2.4 million tons were recycled. That’s just 4.7 percent.

The remaining 95.3 percent? That presumably went to landfills. Womp.