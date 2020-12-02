How to Get a Free Recycling Bin From Your City

The first step to finding out about a free recycling bin is calling your town or local sanitation department to see if recycling is part of their normal practices. This being the 21st century, it’s a good bet to assume that most communities have some sort of recycling program . Even a check on your municipality's website should reveal whether or not your area has a program. It’s also important to find out when recycling goes out and which items are collected on which days.

Some towns require different bins for different recyclables — one for glass, one for plastic, one for paper or cardboard, and one for metals — while others do commingled recycling. Local governments might have different days for bulk pickup or electronic waste recycling, too.

Getting the right information is key, and there are many websites that will allow you to quickly find information about the programs in your area.