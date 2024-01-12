Home > Small Changes > Living 5 Sustainable Knitting Kits for Beginners With Easy-to-Follow Instructions These sustainable knitting kits for beginners include environmentally-friendly yarn. Try our top picks to make a variety of projects this year. By Beth Rush Jan. 12 2024, Published 3:25 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

When sorting through your craft supply collection or considering your next project, you might decide you’re ready to try knitting. While anyone can pick up the needlepoint hobby, don’t head to your sustainable craft stores just yet. You’ll get directions, supplies, and encouragement all in one package by checking out knitting kits for beginners.

Finding knitting kits for beginners with organic and vegan yarn is is ideal for anyone with an earth-friendly lifestyle. Read on for some of the best knitting kits you could try as someone new to the craft who prioritizes a sustainable lifestyle. They’re perfect for seasonal projects, a treat for yourself, or gifts for your loved ones.

1. Enjoy the Atelier Yarns Spiral Seed Stitch Baby Hat.

This kit from Atelier Yarns includes 92 yards of Crystal Palace Cotton Twirl yarn, made from 90 percent cotton and 10 percent elastic nylon for stretch, along with a pattern for an adorable baby hat. You can get it in black, white, or mango, and it makes a sweet handmade gift for a new baby. Price: $9.95 from Atelier Yarns.

2. Try the Rhodes Blanket kit from We Are Knitters.

Knitting with supplies that match your green values is a key part of starting a sustainable wellness routine. You’ll enjoy an activity that respects your values while meeting your mental health needs, as described by Three Forks Ranch. We Are Knitters is here to help knitters reach that goal.

Relax at home with the Rhodes Blanket crochet kit designed for people without needlepoint experience. The Peruvian Pima Cotton yarn is soft enough to make a large blanket, according to the instructions in the included booklet. The kit also comes with a crochet hook so you can begin your project the moment it arrives. Price: $124 from We Are Knitters.

3. Make dishcloths with the bamboo knitting kit from Thoughtful Stitch.

Dish towels are a much more eco-friendly alternative to single-use paper towels. Make a few of your own to personalize your dish routine. The Thoughtful Stitch kit includes a picture booklet so any beginner can learn to stitch a dishcloth with the three included yarn skeins.

The kit includes "wool balls" of yarn that are made from 100 percent cotton. It also provides knitting needles and a yarn needle so you can easily weave loose ends into your project when you finish. It’s impossible to weave yarn strands without a darning needle, so it’s a crucial part of kits for beginners without knitting supplies. Price: $23.99 from Amazon.

4. Get a new best friend with The Crafty Kit Company's bunny amigurumi kit.

People often recommend that new knitters start with an amigurumi kit. They’re soft stuffed animals anyone can knit with a kit like this one from The Crafty Kit Company, sold on Eco-Friendly Crafts. It includes a printed pattern booklet, needles, stitch markers, eye beads, and biodegradable skeins.

This kit comes with everything you need to knit two a mummy and baby bunny. Consider them gifts for yourself or give them to loved ones. Price: $23 from Eco-Friendly Crafts.

5. Knit pillows with Yarnplaza’s kit.

If you need new throw pillows for your home, skip the store-bought options treated with chemicals that harm the environment, as noted in Green Chemistry for Sustainable Textiles. Knit your own pillows instead with this kit from Yarnplaza.

