Home > Small Changes > Living 7 DIY and Eco-Friendly Halloween Party Ideas Scare your party guests with your costumes instead of wasteful decor ideas. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 29 2024, 4:01 p.m. ET Source: Anna Kumpan/Unsplash

The holidays are the perfect time to gather your nearest and dearest for a celebration, like with a Halloween party. And while many of us love running out to purchase everything we could possibly need (or want) for our festivities, it can be hard to justify spending extra money on items that we'll only use for just a few hours. The good news is that you don't have to feel like a major party pooper just because you don't want to make a supply run ahead of your next Halloween party.

Article continues below advertisement

Instead, considering trying one of the below eco-friendly DIY ideas that will keep more of your hard earned money in your pocket, keep excess trash out of landfills, and ensure that your next Halloween party is a low-waste celebration to remember.

Source: Dr. Ina Melny/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Host a costume swap ahead of your party.

If you're having a dress up party, you can avoid sending people on the hunt for new costumes by hosting a clothing swap before your shindig. This will not only allow people to trade up last year's costumes, but it will also help them avoid long lines at the store. As an added bonus, it will add another layer of fun to your party if you host one directly before your get together is set to begin.

Make your own reusable spider webs.

Article continues below advertisement

By now, many of us know that using faux spiderwebs outside is a major no-no because of the threat it poses to plants and wildlife. But, if you're looking for a way to create a spooky spider lair indoors, and you want to use materials you can bring back out year after year, you should consider trying the beef netting used by @heathercarter518. The TikToker shows her followers exactly how to use the netting to create the realistic looking web, prompting lots of praise from followers.

But, the best part of the comments generated by the OP's post has to be the one from the woman who shared that she's been decorating her home with the same reusable webbing for five years, highlighting just how long this design can last before it needs to be replaced!

Article continues below advertisement

Head to the thrift store while shopping for decor.

If you absolutely must pick up some new decorations this year, you can do what TikToker @sabrina_pare does and hit up the thrift store for some secondhand finds. She shops mainly items that can be reused throughout the year (check out what she did with that black and white table runner combination) so she can be sure to get her money's worth.

If you can't find what you're looking for there, the OP suggests hitting up your local Buy Nothing Facebook group for some additional eco-friendly decor ideas.

Article continues below advertisement

Use reusable dishes for serving up food for your guests.

There's nothing scarier than cleaning up all those dishes after your Halloween party, which is why many hosts and hostesses opt to use disposable silverware and plates. But, the downside of a fast and easy cleanup is that all of those single-use paper and plastic products end up right in the trash at the end of the night, creating a ton of waste. Instead of reaching for traditional single-use products during your party prep, consider just using your everyday dishes, glasses, and utensils.

Shop locally grown pumpkins instead of fake plastic pieces.

Love the look of a heavily decorated entryway when it comes time to welcome your guests? Instead of running out and purchasing a bunch of plastic pumpkins that were made and transported using fossil fuels, considering heading a local farm and purchasing real pumpkins as a more sustainable party decor option. Not only does shopping locally grown items help your community, but it can also help the critters living in and around your home when you compost these items after your party is over!

Article continues below advertisement

DIY some ghostly decorations.

Add a layer of spooky fun to your party by DIY-ing some decoration out of things you already have around the house. TikToker @tiny_waste had the great idea of recreating those viral ghost decorations using items from around her house. In the end she was able to repurpose some items that she would've otherwise thrown away to bring her vision to life.

Article continues below advertisement

Skip the packaging on your goodie bags and favors.

Whether your event is adults only, or you're expecting a few small ghosts and ghouls, it's customary to provide some favors for your guests. If you want to cut down on waste and keep your budget and the planet on track, consider forgoing any items that require lots of extra packaging (like goodie bags) or small plastic toys that will break or get thrown away as soon as the event is over for more sustainable picks.