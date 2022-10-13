Eco-Friendly Halloween Decoration Ideas That are Fast and Easy
Halloween is one of those holidays that can create a lot of waste, but luckily, we have the internet to help us find sustainable alternatives. With just a five-minute scroll on Pinterest, you can find enough eco-friendly Halloween decoration ideas to last you a lifetime.
These sustainable decorations are fast, easy, and they can save you money. Plus, you can reuse most of them for next year!
Tin can luminaries
Starting off with one of the more artsy ideas, tin can luminaries could make for the perfect Halloween DIY. For this project, you’ll need tin cans (doesn’t matter how many or what size), a nail, a hammer, candles, and non-toxic paint.
There are a few different ways you can go with this project depending on what you have available. If you don’t have paint, you can leave the can as is — don’t worry, it looks just as good. If you don’t have any tools, you can simply decorate the can without adding any holes.
Remember: the whole point is to avoid buying things that will end up in the landfill.
Pumpkins
Pumpkins are the obvious choice when it comes to eco-friendly Halloween decorations, but they can actually have a negative impact if not taken care of properly. It’s important to keep pumpkins out of the landfill. You can compost them in your garden, use them in fall recipes, and more — check out these ideas of what to do with old pumpkins.
Carving pumpkins can be a fun activity and they make for even better decor. If you are unable to carve or prefer not to, using pumpkins that are all shapes, sizes, and colors is a great way to decorate your house or outdoor space.
In addition to pumpkins, leaves, hay bales, corn stalks, dried flowers, and pinecones are all options when it comes to natural Halloween decorations.
Cardboard graveyard
This DIY project can be fast and easy, or very detailed and time-consuming. It’s really up to you. For the simplest version, all you need is cardboard, scissors, and a Sharpie.
To make your tombstone, cut the shape out of the cardboard and then write whatever you want on it. It can say something fun like “trick or treat,” or it can be spookier. You put as much or as little effort into this as you want.
The cardboard graveyard is an awesome way to make your front yard look totally creepy.
Recycled scarecrow
Scarecrows have been used for ages to keep animals away from gardens, but they can also be used as unique decor. Country Living describes multiple ways you can create an amazing scarecrow using all sorts of materials and techniques.
You can stuff straw into a pillowcase and some old pants if you want to go the traditional route. If you want something more eccentric, you can use random things from around the house.
The scarecrow is definitely more work, but it could be a lot of fun.
Sheet ghosts
This one is a classic. All you need to make a hanging sheet ghost is a white sheet, a rubber band (or something similar), and some newspaper.
Stuff some newspaper into the top half of the sheet and tie it with your rubber band. That’s it! If you want, you can draw a face on it and use it next Halloween too.