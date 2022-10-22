Climate Change Is Spooky — Opt for an Eco-Themed Costume This Year

Nothing on this planet is spookier than climate change, so consider dedicating the concept of your Halloween costume this year to the environment this year! From Jane Goodall to solar panels, there are so many fun and easy ways to dress up to honor Mother Earth herself.

Just make sure to thrift, upcycle, and DIY everything you can — buying a new costume is a waste of time, materials, and money... and everyone knows a homemade costume is more interesting, anyway.