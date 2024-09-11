Home > Small Changes > Living 7 Eco-Friendly DIY Halloween Costumes That Are More Treat Than Trick These costume ideas won't break the bank. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 11 2024, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: iStock

There is no time of year that delights both the young and the old more than spooky season. That's because Halloween is one of the few times when it's okay for grownups to play pretend like they used to when they were kids, donning fun (or frightening) costumes to allow their inner child to shine through. But, as grownups know, purchasing something you're only going to use for one night can be wasteful, both for your wallet and the world, which is why going the DIY route is often preferred.

If you're on the haunt for some DIY Halloween costume ideas you should take a look at this list and see if you can't scare up some good options for your next Halloween gathering.

Source: iStock

Goth clown

Source: iStock

If you already have some black eyeliner at home, then you're halfway to turning yourself into a goth clown. The best part about this costume is that you can adapt your makeup and clothing to suit the vibe you're going for. For example, a cute getup and some more delicate linework can leave you looking like a fashionista version of a court jester, while a heavy hand and baggier clothing may make you look just a tad bit spookier.

Ghost

Source: iStock

Don't throw away those old or thread barren sheets! Instead, save them for your future Halloween costumes. Nothing says Halloween like ghosts, and you really can't improve too much upon the classic sheet ghost, especially when you're looking for a quick and easy idea. All you'll really need to add to your ghoulish top sheet is a pair of eyes. Use a black marker to color them in or get a pair of scissors and cut out two holes so you can see.

Witch

Source: iStock

Want to wear a costume that still allows you to look fab-boo-lous while you're celebrating on Oct. 31? Consider grabbing your favorite LBD and pairing it with a homemade witch hat. You can find plenty of tutorials online, including this clever one from the Red Shoes Red Wine blog. All you'll need is some ribbon, felt, and whatever accessories you want to add. Don't have a ton of craft supplies on hand? You can try this construction paper version from the First Palette blog instead.

Mummy

Source: iStock

Turning yourself into a mummy for the day doesn't have to be a scary experience when you follow the instruction on the Autodesk Instructables blog. Instead, it can be the perfect opportunity to flex your creative muscles. To make this costume you'll need an old sheet, some light-colored clothing to wear under your costume, tea bags (to give everything a uniform color), and a few other basics you likely have lying around the house.

Burglar

Source: iStock

All you need to turn yourself into the ultimate criminal is a black and white striped shirt, a black eye mask, and a black sack. Don't have all those items? No worries! You can improvise. A black scarf can easily be turned into a mask with a few expert cuts, and your favorite pillowcase can pull double duty as the sack you'll use to cart away everything you pillage and steal... er, I mean get when you trick or treat. Pro tip: You don't even need a striped shirt, a dark colored solid top will also work fine for this improvised look.

Zombie

Source: iStock

Want to transform yourself into a brain eating zombie for a night without having to spend a lot of money to do so? Good news! You can get away with this easy to accomplish enable by using something you already have in your closet while pairing it with some fake blood. You won't even need to run to the store to get fake blood when you follow this kid-friendly recipe from Gathered, as long as you have some red food coloring, water, and flour on hand, that is.

Scarecrow

Source: iStock

For those looking to scare up a good time in something a little more spooky, there's the haunted scarecrow option. You can get away with wearing a pair of your old jeans and a flannel button up for the bottom of your outfit (just don't forget to add some hay). Top off your look with a spooky face of makeup — this tutorial from CRC Makeup's YouTube page will haunt your dreams — a cowboy hat, and even more hay and you'll have a look that will terrify crows and humans alike!

