Celebrate Halloween With These 5 Poems That Are Perfect for Kids

While we're likely all familiar with quite possibly the most famous Halloween poem for kids — yes, I'm talking about the "trick or treat, smell my feet..." one — there are actually quite a few Halloween rhymes and limericks out there. And while these poems range from the spooky to the silly, they all have one thing in common: they're perfect for kids.

So grab a handful of candy corn, pour yourself a ice cold glass of apple cider, and get ready to enjoy these five Halloween poems that are absolutely perfect for getting the kids in your life ready for Oct. 31!

"Witch, Witch" by Rose Fyleman

If you're in the market for a spellbinding poem to share with the youngsters in your life, you're going to love this witched-inspired prose by Rose Fyleman that was shared on the Osmo blog. "Witch, witch, where do you fly? Under the clouds and over the sky. Witch, witch, what do you eat? Little black apples from Hurricane Street. Witch, witch, what do you drink? Vinegar and good red ink. Witch, witch, where do you sleep? Up in the clouds where the pillows are cheap." — Rose Fyleman

"Boo" by Emma Walsh

You have to love a poem that's short and sweet, and that's exactly what you'll get with this little ditty by Emma Walsh. The poem appears on the We Are Teachers website, and it's perfect for elementary school kiddos. "Here you are, dressed up for the night, You knock and knock hoping to fright, Instead I am dressed up too, I'll give you a fright when I yell BOO!" — Emma Walsh

"Theme In Yellow" by Carl Sandburg

Those looking for a famous Halloween poem may want to take a look at this popular one from Carl Sandburg that appeared on the Family Friend Poems website. "I spot the hills With yellow balls in autumn. I light the prairie cornfields Orange and tawny gold clusters And I am called pumpkins. On the last of October When dusk is fallen Children join hands And circle round me Singing ghost songs And love to the harvest moon; I am a jack-o’-lantern With terrible teeth And the children know I am fooling." — Carl Sandburg

"The Only Ghost I Ever Saw" by Emily Dickinson

Renowned poet Emily Dickinson penned this spooky season favorite that can be found on the All Poetry website.

"The only ghost I ever saw Was dressed in mechlin, —so; He wore no sandal on his foot, And stepped like flakes of snow. His gait was soundless, like the bird, But rapid, like the roe; His fashions quaint, mosaic, Or, haply, mistletoe. His conversation seldom, His laughter like the breeze That dies away in dimples Among the pensive trees. Our interview was transient, — Of me, himself was shy; And God forbid I look behind Since that appalling day!" — Emily Dickinson

"Halloween Party" by Kenn Nesbitt

Lastly, this poem by Kenn Nesbitt will surely strike fear into the hearts of its readers. Not because of the scary prose, but instead because the poem that appears on the Poetry Foundation website sounds like a nightmare almost every adult has had at one time or another.