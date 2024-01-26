Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living How to Weave in Ends While Knitting: 5 Easy and Effective Methods to Try There’s more than one way to weave in your ends while knitting. Many people choose to weave the yarn through their project using a stitch. By Rayna Skiver Jan. 26 2024, Published 12:47 p.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

For many knitters, weaving in ends is the bane of their existence. It can be time-consuming and frustrating, and it sometimes even feels like the worst possible way to end a project.

However, it must be done. Taking care of your ends will ensure that your work stays together and doesn’t unravel, as well as improve its appearance. Keep reading to learn a few different methods for weaving in ends in knitting.

Method 1: Weave in as you go

When it comes to weaving in ends, weaving as you go is definitely one of the best methods. Rather than waiting until the end and dreading the entire process, it’s much easier to deal with the yarn ends while you’re working, according to Nimble Needles.

To weave in your ends as you go, knit a stitch each time you join in more yarn. From there, take the tail end and wrap it around your working yarn once. Repeat this pattern for six to eight stitches. When it feels secure, you can simply cut the yarn.

Method 2: Hide in seams

Many knitting projects have seams — these can be great places to hide the tail end of your yarn. First, make sure the ends are on the edge of your work. Next, use your tapestry needle to weave the ends through the seam. You don’t have to do anything special here, you’re really just weaving it throughout the area so that it’s more secure.

It’s important to note that hiding your ends in a seam can reinforce it. This means that weaving the tail ends through can make it stiffer, which isn’t ideal for projects like sweaters, pants, or other similar items.

Method 3: Ribbing

To weave in your ends using a ribbing stitch, start by threading the yarn through your tapestry needle. Next, following one of the ribs horizontally, work through the right or left leg of your knit stitches. For those with projects that aren’t reversible, it’s best to do this on the “wrong” side.

Now, pull the end of the yarn all the way through and weave the leftover piece in the opposite direction (in line with the same rib). Instead of going right or left through the knit stitches, work through the leg of the same stitches.

Method 4: Felting needle

To avoid weaving in the ends altogether, try using the felted joint. This incredible method allows knitters to seamlessly join two ends and hide the tail in the existing stitches.

If you want to join two yarn ends, start by picking the strands apart until they look like tiny fans. Now, wet the strands and stack them on top of each other. Place it in your hands and rub them together until they create a single strand — this is the felted joint. You can also hide the tail end of your yarn with a felting needle. Most people just take the needle and poke the yarn into the project, which secures it into the work.

Method 5: Duplicate stitch