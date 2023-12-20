Home > Small Changes > Living Do You Have a Hiker in Your Life? Don't Miss These Gifts for Their Next Trip If you have a hiker in your life, you know dedicated they are to their hobby. Check out these gifts for hikers for their next adventure. By Anna Garrison Dec. 20 2023, Published 4:06 p.m. ET Source: REI, Patagonia, Nocs Provisions

Although nature is the gift that keeps on giving, during the holidays or birthdays, it might be difficult to find just the right item for the enthusiastic hiker in your life. After all, you probably want to give them items that won't weigh down their pack. If you or a loved one enjoy spending more time outdoors than inside, check out our favorite gift ideas for hikers.

Patagonia Women's Insulated Powder Town Jacket

Especially for skiing, hiking, or backpacking in winter, this Patagonia Women's Insulated Powder Town Jacket is waterproof, insulated, and comes in a variety of stunning colors.

REI Co-op Flash 22 pack

You won't want to go hiking without this REI Co-op Flash 22 Pack. Lightweight and available in four colors, this backpack is designed to resist moisture and hold all of your trail essentials. Not to mention, the pack is made of 100 percent recycled materials.

America the Beautiful National Park Pass

If you have an adventurous hiker in your life, this National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass is perfect! With one easy card swipe, you have Yellowstone National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Yosemite National Park and more at their fingertips.

Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera

If you're someone fortunate enough to have a large backyard, set up the Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera on any tree to get a glimpse at what happens in your yard when animals think no one is watching.

Standard Issue 8 x 25 Waterproof Binoculars

These stylish Standard Issue 8 x 25 Waterproof Binoculars are handy for any backpacking, hiking or camping trip. With six stunning and standout colors, you definitely won't lose these binoculars in the woods!

L.L.Bean 4-Season Hiking Poles

Every hiker needs a good pair of hiking poles. These L.L. Bean 4-Season Hiking Poles keep you covered for every season, so rain, snow, or shine, you or your loved ones can enjoy the outdoors without falling or stumbling.

Hike Classic Edition Full Cushion Crew Socks by Smartwool

If there's one thing every hiker needs in their life, it's comfortable (and warm!) socks to keep their toes from getting cold or wet. Thankfully, Smartwool has you covered — and regardless of your hiking ability, you might want to invest in a pair of these Hike Classic Edition Full Cushion Crew Socks for yourself. Bear in mind that wool is by no means the most sustainable sock option, and there are plenty of vegan wool alternatives out there!

Sawyer Squeeze Water Filter System

Let's face it: bringing your heavy water bottle on a hike isn't ideal, especially for overnight or long trips. The Sawyer Squeeze Water Filter System is a lightweight way for hikers to stay hydrated and ensure they have clean drinking water regardless of the path they take.

Kahtoola MICROspikes Traction System

Walking on icy or mountainous terrain can be terrifying, especially on a solo hike. Hikers can use these Kahtoola MICROspikes Traction System to provide stable walking on uneven ground so they don't slip or lose their balance. They even come in three different colors: red, black, and green.

Adventure Medical Kits Mountain Series Backpacker Medical Kit

