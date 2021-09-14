Cozy Up in Some of Our Favorite Ethical, Vegan, and Sustainable Fall Sweaters

Pact's Airplane Cardigan is the only thing we want to be wearing while binge-watching Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween this fall season. In addition to being soft and luxurious, the sweater is Fair Trade Certified, and it's made from 100 percent organic cotton. The company encourages customers to donate their favorite clothes to its Give Back Box program, and it uses carbon offset shipping, by financially contributing to various eco-friendly causes for every item that's shipped.