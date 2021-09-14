Logo
Home > Style > Sustainable Fashion
Fall Sweaters
Source: Getty Images

Cozy Up in Some of Our Favorite Ethical, Vegan, and Sustainable Fall Sweaters

By

Sep. 14 2021, Published 3:29 p.m. ET

Although it still feels like summer, many of us are already planning trips to apple orchards, ordering PSLs, and most importantly, breaking out our fall apparel. And if you're looking to update your ~fall lewk~ this year, we've rounded up a few of our favorite eco-friendly sweaters that will keep you cozy and looking fashionable. We love a seasonal and sustainable fashion moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Earth Thanks' Natural Hemp Jumper Sweater

Hemp Jumper Sweater
Source: Earth Thanks

If a totally classic autumnal pullover is what you're looking for, look no further than Earth Thanks' Natural Hemp Jumper Sweater ($135.99). While it definitely looks like something you'd steal from your grandfather's closet, it's actually made from organic, sustainably-sourced Italian hemp and non-toxic, sustainably sourced dyes. The sweater comes in several colors, so you're bound to find something that fits your personality.

Article continues below advertisement

Everlane's Chunky Cardigan

Chunky Cardigan
Source: Everlane

Everlane's Chunky Cardigan ($110) makes us want to sit next to a roaring fire while reading a book, drinking hot cider, and watching the leaves change from a bay window. The sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton, and the company ensures that its global employees make a living wage, and have safe working conditions. It's important to note that Everlane was involved in a BLM scandal, though, so do your research on the brand before making any decisions.

Article continues below advertisement

tentree's National Geographic Baobab Crew

  • You're likely familiar with tentree, which plants 10 trees for each item sold. The company partnered with National Geographic to release a limited-edition, sustainable collection called Plant, Protect, Repeat. It offers 16 styles made from sustainably-sourced fibers and materials in a Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) facility, including a crewneck sweater, which features gorgeous Baobab trees. And each purchase from the line will support National Geographic Society.
    • Article continues below advertisement

    Prana Azure Sweater

    Azure Sweater
    Source: Prana

    Prana's Azure Sweater ($89) inevitably adds a cool pop of color to your fall 'fit. It's super soft, stretchy, and it's made from mostly recycled polyester. The company supports C4PC, or Company 4 Positive Change, which means it's committed to using sustainable and fair-trade materials, circularity, taking climate action whenever possible, packaging its products responsibly, and managing its supply chain, to ensure all employees are granted living wages and safe working conditions.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Pact's Airplane Cardigan

    Pact Airplane Cardigan
    Source: Pact

    Pact's Airplane Cardigan is the only thing we want to be wearing while binge-watching Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween this fall season. In addition to being soft and luxurious, the sweater is Fair Trade Certified, and it's made from 100 percent organic cotton. The company encourages customers to donate their favorite clothes to its Give Back Box program, and it uses carbon offset shipping, by financially contributing to various eco-friendly causes for every item that's shipped.

    Article continues below advertisement

    Known Supply's Seldom Sweater

    Seldom Sweater
    Source: Known Supply

    Known Supply's Seldom Sweater ($68) is a staple, whether you're frolicking in a pumpkin patch, taking a nature walk, or going out for an Apple Macchiato. In addition to being Fair Trade Certified, the timeless sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton. The company does everything it can to protect its employees with living wages, safe working conditions, and social distancing policies, and it offers a Take Bag Back, which allows customers to donate old clothes in exchange for money.

    Advertisement
    More from Green Matters

    Top 10 Sustainable Fashion Moments of 2020

    Upcycled Sustainable Fashion Could Be the Future of Fashion

    Sustainable Fashion Influencers to Follow for Eco-Friendly Inspo

    More From Green Matters

      • CONNECT with Green Matters
      • Link to Facebook
      • Link to Twitter
      • Link to Instagram
      • Link to Email Subscribe
      Green Matters Logo
      Do Not Sell My Personal Information

      © Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.