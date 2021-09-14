Cozy Up in Some of Our Favorite Ethical, Vegan, and Sustainable Fall Sweaters

Cozy Up in Some of Our Favorite Ethical, Vegan, and Sustainable Fall SweatersBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Sep. 14 2021, Published 3:29 p.m. ET
Although it still feels like summer, many of us are already planning trips to apple orchards, ordering PSLs, and most importantly, breaking out our fall apparel. And if you're looking to update your ~fall lewk~ this year, we've rounded up a few of our favorite eco-friendly sweaters that will keep you cozy and looking fashionable. We love a seasonal and sustainable fashion moment.
Earth Thanks' Natural Hemp Jumper Sweater
If a totally classic autumnal pullover is what you're looking for, look no further than Earth Thanks' Natural Hemp Jumper Sweater ($135.99). While it definitely looks like something you'd steal from your grandfather's closet, it's actually made from organic, sustainably-sourced Italian hemp and non-toxic, sustainably sourced dyes. The sweater comes in several colors, so you're bound to find something that fits your personality.
Everlane's Chunky Cardigan
Everlane's Chunky Cardigan ($110) makes us want to sit next to a roaring fire while reading a book, drinking hot cider, and watching the leaves change from a bay window. The sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton, and the company ensures that its global employees make a living wage, and have safe working conditions. It's important to note that Everlane was involved in a BLM scandal, though, so do your research on the brand before making any decisions.
tentree's National Geographic Baobab Crew
Prana Azure Sweater
Prana's Azure Sweater ($89) inevitably adds a cool pop of color to your fall 'fit. It's super soft, stretchy, and it's made from mostly recycled polyester. The company supports C4PC, or Company 4 Positive Change, which means it's committed to using sustainable and fair-trade materials, circularity, taking climate action whenever possible, packaging its products responsibly, and managing its supply chain, to ensure all employees are granted living wages and safe working conditions.
Pact's Airplane Cardigan
Pact's Airplane Cardigan is the only thing we want to be wearing while binge-watching Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween this fall season. In addition to being soft and luxurious, the sweater is Fair Trade Certified, and it's made from 100 percent organic cotton. The company encourages customers to donate their favorite clothes to its Give Back Box program, and it uses carbon offset shipping, by financially contributing to various eco-friendly causes for every item that's shipped.
Known Supply's Seldom Sweater
Known Supply's Seldom Sweater ($68) is a staple, whether you're frolicking in a pumpkin patch, taking a nature walk, or going out for an Apple Macchiato. In addition to being Fair Trade Certified, the timeless sweater is made from 100 percent organic cotton. The company does everything it can to protect its employees with living wages, safe working conditions, and social distancing policies, and it offers a Take Bag Back, which allows customers to donate old clothes in exchange for money.