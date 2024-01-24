Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness Menstrual Cramps Getting You Down Every Month? These Teas Might Help Menstrual cramps are often treated with over-the-counter medication, but did you know that relief can also be found in a cup of herbal tea? By Angela Horn Jan. 24 2024, Published 11:43 a.m. ET Source: iStock

The monthlies are a fact of life for many, but suffering through them doesn’t have to be. In more severe cases, painkillers can be a welcome fallback. However, it’s worth considering tea for menstrual cramps as well.

Before we dive into the different teas that have been known to help with cramps, it’s important to note that we are not medical professionals. If you struggle with menstrual pain or discomfort, please consult your doctor before trying these natural remedies.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea is known to have many health benefits. According to Health Shots, the pungent root also relieves pain, aids with headaches and nausea, and can help you manage your flow. If you suffer from painful periods, it might be worth stocking up on some ginger chews for that time of the month!

Fennel tea

Real Simple claims that fennel acts as a gut muscle relaxant to aid with digestion (and help you poop). More importantly, the outlet highlights the herb’s potential to quell the cramps synonymous with period pain.

Cinnamon tea

Some say blowing cinnamon through your front door can help with prosperity, while others warn against giving it to your cat. But when it comes to dealing with menstrual pain and other period-related symptoms, Christie Borders, MS, CNS of Nutrisense gives cinnamon tea a thumbs up. According to a 2015 study Borders cited, this popular spice has been shown to reduce period-related pain including cramping, nausea, vomiting, and even bleeding.

Green tea

Green tea offers numerous health benefits. Healthline says it contains antioxidants that can reduce inflammation and potentially alleviate menstrual pain. The outlet supports these claims by citing a 2019 study that found drinking green tea to be most associated with reduced menstrual pain when compared to other teas.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects, making it a popular choice for those looking to wind down before bed. Eva De Angelis, a dietitian nutritionist, told Business Insider that chamomile tea may also be a good choice for soothing the monthlies, as it has been shown to lessen bleeding during menstruation, which could in turn reduce cramps.

Peppermint tea

According to A. Vogel, peppermint tea is also said to alleviate period cramps. The website highlights 2016 research published in the Iranian Journal of Nursing and Midwifery Research, which found that “peppermint can reduce the duration and severity of menstrual cramps.”

Raspberry leaf tea

Per Mother Cuppa, raspberry leaf tea has long been used as a traditional remedy to help strengthen the uterus and alleviate discomfort associated with the menstrual cycle. As noted by Well+Good, there hasn't been much research on how raspberry tea can help cramps (as well as labor), but many individuals have boasted about its benefits for such situations on social media.