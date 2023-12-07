Home > Small Changes > Health & Wellness "It's Like Witchcraft" — Women Are Drinking This Concoction to Stop Their Periods Woman are drinking a mix that includes Jell-O to temporarily stop their periods. Here's how the hack works and if there's any research to back it up. By Kate Underwood Dec. 7 2023, Published 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Alyssa Jeacoma/TikTok

Anyone who has ever menstruated has had it happen many times: whenever a special occasion or day is happening, that's when your monthly visitor seems to show up. But what if you could put your period on hold for a few hours or a day? That's what some people are doing, and they're sharing how you can use Jell-O to stop periods.

One woman went to TikTok to let her followers know all about this easy hack for pausing your period during those moments when, let's face it, having your period is a really unwelcome hassle. Here's what she says to do and how it worked for her.

How does Jell-O stop your period?

TikTok creator Alyssa Jeacoma, or @lightweightlyssie, shares this quick hack to stop your period: "Since I have my PhD in TikTok, I learned that you can cancel your period for the day." In the video, she pans to show a lavish hotel room her boyfriend booked for her birthday. She's hoping for some romantic activities but got her period the day before.

Jeacoma goes on to say she learned a hack from TikTok that can let you enjoy life period-free for 24 hours. Here's the recipe, according to her TikTok: Half a package of Jell-O (powder only, not cooked)

water (not specified, but looks like about 6-8 ounces)

lemon juice Mix the ingredients well. Then take 600 mg of ibuprofen in gel form, followed by drinking the Jell-O concoction immediately.

According to Jeacoma, the mixture was "very sweet" and she needed to stir it more than she did. She reports back two and a half to three hours later, recruiting her boyfriend to appear and vouch for the Jell-O hack's effectiveness. She gleefully stands there with him before he says "It's like witchcraft."

Does drinking Jell-O to stop your period really work?

Although there seems to be anecdotal evidence that the Jell-O concoction may stop periods for some people, it's not recommended. According to the Cleveland Clinic, taking ibuprofen can affect periods. "While anti-inflammatories like ibuprofen may reduce or even delay your periods, there are no guarantees," said Ob/Gyn Rebecca Russell, MD. Dr. Russell also said that the dose (800 mg every six hours) required to actually stop periods goes against safety recommendations.

According to Healthline, while apple cider vinegar and gelatin are popular online as ways to stop periods, they are "purely anecdotal and not backed by science." You should definitely be cautious about anything that involves medication intended to change how your body works.

As Dr. Russell told Cleveland Clinic, you may want to consult your physician in advance of a big event like a wedding. They can help you decide whether birth control or a dose of progesterone might delay your period to a more convenient time.

In 2020, Dr. Staci Tanouye, MD shared a video entitled "Real ObGyn RATES TikTok trends" that addresses the Jell-O hack. She points out the high sugar content in gelatin packets, joking, "Congratulations: now you have your period AND tooth decay." She rated the trend 0 out of 10.

Cardi B mentioned this hack in 2019 and made it go viral.