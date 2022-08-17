These Are the Best Herbs to Alleviate Bloating

Between 15 and 30 percent of the U.S. population is affected by bloating. Menopause, menstruation, celiac disease, and irritable bowel syndrome can all cause digestive issues. Fortunately, there are natural herbs for bloating which can significantly decrease the symptoms.

It is strongly recommended that you seek medical attention before incorporating new items into your diet, and make sure to check with a doctor for any concerning bloating or other medical issues.