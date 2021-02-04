Foods That Help Relieve Period Pain, Naturally

Period pain is no laughing matter. It makes an already uncomfortable situation just that much worse. We don’t need to go into too many of the gory details as to why it sucks, though. Those reading this article are well aware of their own monthly situations. There are many tried and tested remedies that effectively lessen the discomfort: hot water bottles, heating pads, over-the-counter medication, etc. But did you know that some foods can help with period pain? Keep reading to find out which.