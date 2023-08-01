Home > Small Changes > Home Unlocking Prosperity: The Ancient Practice of Blowing Cinnamon Through a Front Door Some people believe that blowing cinnamon through one's front door on the first of the month can help with prosperity. By Danielle Letenyei Aug. 1 2023, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Cinnamon is a wonderful-smelling spice often used in the autumn to give homes a warm, cozy vibe. It has also been known to have various health benefits, including as an antioxidant, an anti-inflammatory, and to help lower your blood pressure.

But did you know that cinnamon may also help you achieve abundance and prosperity in life? The belief is that if you blow cinnamon in your home's front door on the first of the month, you can attract these wealths. Keep reading to learn more about this practice and its origins.

People blow cinnamon in the door on “cinnamon-blowing day” for prosperity.

This cinnamon-blowing ritual is supposed to be done on the first day of the month. However, it can also be done whenever you start a new job, go for a promotion, or celebrate new beginnings, metaphysical practitioner Charlotte Bailey told Home & Garden.

Here’s how to perform the cinnamon-blowing ritual. First, put some cinnamon in the palm of your hand, anywhere from a pinch to about a tablespoon. Then, standing outside the front door of your home with the door open, you blow the cinnamon over the doorway and into the entryway.

Before you blow the spice into your home, there are some chants you can recite. TikTok creator @amymegs4 says the following: “When this cinnamon blows, prosperity will come to enter. When this cinnamon blows, abundance will come to stay. When this cinnamon blows, abundance will live here.”

Another possible phrase is “I welcome abundance into my home and life,” per Home & Garden. And according to the blog Witchy Spiritual Stuff, other mantras you can say when you blow the cinnamon are: “All the money flows easily to me.”

“I have all that I want and all that I need. It already belongs to me.”

“This home is a place of abundance and prosperity.”

“Everything I need is coming to my family and me this month.”

You shouldn’t rush to clean up the cinnamon from your entryway. Apparently, for the ritual to work, you need to leave the cinnamon on your entryway floor for at least a day, based on information from The Journey Back to Self blog. That is unless you have pets. While cinnamon is technically nontoxic for cats, it could still make them pretty sick and even cause liver failure. So, if you have cats, you should vacuum the cinnamon up promptly.

What are the origins of blowing cinnamon into your house?

In ancient times, cinnamon was a valuable spice worth even more than gold. Therefore, it became associated with prosperity and abundance in many cultures, as mystic Nikki Van De Car told Well+Good.

“Hoodoo and Conjure traditions, as well as European folklore and Ayurvedic and Chinese traditional medicine, all associate cinnamon with energizing, stimulating the senses, and promoting a sense of vitality and productivity, all of which are certainly necessary for abundance,” Van De Car told Well+Good.