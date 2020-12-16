Exploring the Amazing Health Benefits of Drinking Green Tea

Green tea has been proven to be loaded with all types of antioxidants — compounds that can improve brain function, protect your body from cancer-causing free radicals, lower your risk of heart disease, and even burn fat. And these antioxidants aren't the only green tea benefits , either. This ancient herbal tea has been used for its medicinal properties and more for centuries now. In fact, all of these benefits might make green tea one of the healthiest beverages on the planet.

Research indicates that green tea also contains compounds called catechins which suppress the growth of bacteria in the mouth and can prevent or eliminate bad breath. It’s not going to work right away, like a stick of gum or some mouthwash does, but it certainly couldn’t hurt.

In addition to the polyphenols, green tea contains those same antioxidants mentioned earlier, which can fight off free radicals. Free radicals are dangerous little molecules everyone seems to be talking about these days. LiveScience defines free radicals as single atoms with unpaired electrons that go out into our body, robbing other molecules of their electrons and making our cells susceptible to all manner of diseases.

Green tea, and in fact many teas, are rich in natural compounds called polyphenols, which have been proven to be quite helpful to the body . According to a study by a number of Chinese scientists , polyphenols have been proven to help reduce inflammation. There’s even some proof that they help fight cancer.

Green tea might improve mood and brain function.

As a caffeinated beverage, green tea is a stimulant. It may not have as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, of course, but it can keep you alert and it might even help boost brain function in some cases. There are even cases of caffeine improving things like mood, vigilance, reaction time, and memory.

Green tea also contains the amino acid L-theanine, which has been linked to anti-anxiety, as per this 2008 study. This is why green tea can both stimulate and calm you in equal measure. So yea, it might not make you “more intelligent” but it can definitely give you a brain boost if you’re feeling sluggish or help you feel better if you’re just feeling down.

On top of that, studies have shown that green tea can help protect neurons from the degenerative effects of dementia and Parkinson’s disease. It might not fully protect against these neurodegenerative diseases, but it could lower the risk over time. Once again, it is the green tea’s remarkable polyphenols that might be responsible for this protective effect.

