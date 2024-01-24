Green Matters
Ringing in Your Left Ear? It Could Be a Sign of Your Negative Energy

Do you have ringing in your left or right ears? We explore the spiritual meanings behind both. We also have some practical tips for dealing with it.

By

Jan. 24 2024, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

Older person with short grey hair holding her hands up to the side of her head frowning.
Have you ever experienced a persistent ringing in your left ear? While it may be tempting to ignore it and assume it's a common occurrence, in certain traditions, it holds profound meaning.

We explore ringing in the left ear and its spiritual meaning, touching on various interpretations and providing practical tips for dealing with it. Whether you're seeking intuitive guidance or are simply curious about messages from the beyond, keep reading.

Young person holding their hand up to their left ear and grimacing in pain.
Ringing in the left ear can hold a spiritual meaning.

When it comes to receiving messages from beyond our earthly realm, India Today claims (perhaps unsurprisingly) that they arrive via our ears. The news outlet says that if you hear ringing in your right ear, it’s usually a good sign, but ringing in the left ear is often interpreted as a bad sign.

These are some of the more common spiritual reasons for ringing in the left ear:

Intuition and guidance

According to Northern Territory Government, the left ear is often associated with intuition and our softer side, and ringing in this ear could be a sign to look within.

Energy imbalance

Ringing in the left ear can also indicate that your "spiritual energy," either within yourself or in your environment, may be somewhat off, says Neon Music. Consider if you've been feeling stressed, anxious, or disconnected from your spiritual center. Practices like meditation and grounding exercises can help restore balance, according to Neon Music.

Loss of control

If your left ear is ringing, Your Tango claims that it could mean you don’t have a handle on something that’s currently going on in your life. Here, too, it’s suggested that the ringing could represent your guardian angels attempting to get in touch with you.

The pitch of the ringing also plays a role in deciphering the meaning, says Your Tango. If it’s low, for example, it might be a sign that stress is causing negative energy, lowering your vibration.

Young person with green neon glasses on, holding their hand up to their right ear and grimacing in pain
Ringing in the right ear has a different spiritual meaning.

As mentioned earlier, ringing in the right ear is usually a positive sign, spiritually speaking. According to Spiritual Meanings, it could herald a "blessing on the horizon." Crystal Clear Intuition says it can also be a sign that you may have the "psychic ability to hear spiritual messages."

Ringing in the ears can also have a medical cause.

Remember, spiritual interpretations are just one possible explanation for ringing in the ears. It's important to rule out any underlying medical conditions with your doctor before attributing a spiritual meaning to it.

Per Mayo Clinic, tinnitus could very well be the cause of the ringing in your ears. Earwax buildup might also be the culprit, says Cleveland Clinic. The latter can be solved with a visit to your doctor, but treating tinnitus isn’t that simple.

Young person sitting cross legged in a yoga position, eyes closed, hands placed on chest and belly with earphones on.
Medical News Today claims there’s no permanent cure for tinnitus. However, the website does offer suggestions for natural treatments that can significantly help manage its symptoms and address the mental health effects, such as herbal supplements, and doing yoga. Again, make sure to see a doctor if you are concerned about your ear ringing.

