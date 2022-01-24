The Best Reusable and Compostable Cotton Swabs

There are also also a number of reusable Q-tip alternatives on the market, which are typically an even more sustainable option than compostable cotton swabs. Investing in one is a great way to reduce waste and save money in the long run, but keep in mind that without a cotton tip, they are not as absorbent when it comes to cleaning wet ears; plus, you’ll have to learn to get intimate with your ear wax, as you must give your reusable swab a quick hand wash after each use.

Keep reading for a few recommendations of both reusable and biodegradable cotton swabs.