15 of the Best Sustainable Luggage Brands Vote for your favorite! By Green Matters Staff Published Feb. 18 2025, 12:00 p.m. ET Source: Alexander Mils/Unsplash

Buying a piece of luggage is ideally an investment — if you find something durable enough, it can last you for decades. And fortunately, there are plenty of brands out there trying to make the world of travel more eco-friendly by producing eco-friendly luggage, including suitcases, weekenders, duffels, backpacks, and more. Vote for the best eco-friendly luggage brands once a day until March 18, 2025 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on March 27, 2025. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Article continues below advertisement

Vote for the Best Sustainable Luggage Brands!

BÉIS Travel

Source: Courtesy of BÉIS

The trendy BÉIS Travel, founded by actress Shay Mitchell, makes hard-sided suitcases in stunning colors, as well as backpacks, weekenders, and travel accessories. The company has a few policies that make their stylish luggage more sustainable, including offering a (limited) lifetime warranty program for rolling suitcases, and making all trims from vegan leather. BÉIS also started the Second BÉIS resale program, which allows customers to buy secondhand or imperfect products at a discount.

Article continues below advertisement

Dagne Dover

Source: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Women-founded company Dagne Dover, known for its modern neoprene bags, offers luggage items including weekender bags, duffels, and suitcases. The durable and vegan soft-sided suitcases are composed of recycled materials, including REPREVE recycled poly and GRS certified recycled 900D poly. Dagne Dover also has a number of initiatives to be more sustainable and minimize waste, and the company started the Almost Vintage resale program so customers can buy and sell used Dagne Dover products.

Article continues below advertisement

Ecoalf

Certified B Corp Ecoalf offers suitcases, duffels, toiletry bags, and plenty of other bags for travelers, all made from recycled materials, like recycled nylon and polyester. Ecoalf is guided by sustainability, and its motto is "because there is no planet B." Ecoalf is a fully vegan and PETA-certified company, with the exception of recycled wool and recycled cashmere in some products. Ecoalf also doesn't use any ingredients on its lengthy list of restricted substances.

Article continues below advertisement

Fjällräven

Source: Dinh Ng/Unsplash

Swedish brand Fjällräven, known for its Classic Kånken backpacks, also makes rolling suitcases, duffels, hip packs, and more. Many of Fjällräven's bags are made from recycled polyamide and without PFAS, and the company's styles are designed to be timeless and long-lasting. Most of the brand's signature bags are vegan, but some products are made with wool, leather, and down. The brand also runs the Fjällräven Pre-Loved resale platform, which lets customers buy and sell used Fjällräven products.

Article continues below advertisement

GOT BAG

GOT BAG's mission is to reduce plastic in the world, which the company does by producing bags with recycled materials, and taking part in plastic pollution cleanup programs. The company makes one suitcase, which features a recycled polycarbonate hard shell; there are also backpacks made from recycled plastic, some of which were designed in collaboration with Jason Momoa. GOT BAG is also a Certified B Corp and PETA-approved vegan.

Article continues below advertisement

Horizn Studios

Luggage brand Horizn Studios makes bags from various eco-friendly and recycled materials. For instance, the RE Series of suitcases is made with 97 percent recycled polycarbonate, which is "the highest share of recycled premium polycarbonate in luggage ever." The company is also working on a patented hard-shell material called BioX, which is composed of a flax-fiber weave.

Article continues below advertisement

Lo & Sons

Family-owned business Lo & Sons makes bags including weekenders, backpacks, duffels, and totes. The company uses a variety of eco-friendly materials, including recycled nylon and polyester, cotton, and vegan Nopal cactus leather (note that the company also uses animal-based leather for some products). Lo & Sons has a goal to be a circular brand, and the company has a partnership with Looptworks to design new products using upcycled materials from Lo & Sons' existing inventory.

Article continues below advertisement

Monos

Travel company Monos is guided by the motto "less but better," and designs products to be as sustainable, low-waste, and long-lasting as possible. The company makes suitcases in various sizes, as well as duffels, weekenders, totes, and more. Some Monos items are made with recycled materials, and all products are completely vegan. Monos is also Climate Neutral Certified and a partner of 1% for the Planet.

Article continues below advertisement

My Vegan Bags

Source: Coutesy of My Vegan Bags

My Vegan Bags, aka MVB, makes backpacks, duffels, messenger bags, and more, for both urban and travel needs. MVB uses various eco-friendly and animal-free materials, including natural Portuguese cork, recycled ocean plastic, and recycled PET. MVB is a PETA-approved vegan company, and it also has the Global Recycled Standard seal.

Article continues below advertisement

NORTVI

NORTVI makes its collection of suitcases and bags with materials like recycled PET, aerospace-grade polycarbonate, and vegan leather. The company designs its products to be sustainable, durable, and waterproof, all items are vegan, and everything is covered by a free lifetime warranty and repairs. NORTVI is guided by sustainability, and has a number of policies to avoid waste and overproduction.

Article continues below advertisement

Paravel

Travel brand Paravel is guided by sustainability, and offers suitcases, backpacks, packing cubes, and more. All Paravel products use recycled and upcycled materials, including the proprietary Negative Nylon and Ecocraft Canvas (which is certified by Oeko-Tex Standard 100 and the Global Recycled Standard), which are both made from used plastic water bottles.

Article continues below advertisement

Patagonia

Outdoors brand Patagonia produces a number of travel bags, including wheeling duffels, regular duffels, backpacks, and more — some of which are part of the store's line of Black Hole Bags. Many of these bags are made with recycled polyester, coated with a weather-resistant recycled TPU film, and made in a Fair Trade Certified factory. Patagonia is a partner of 1% for the Planet, and has a Worn Wear program where customers can shop used Patagonia gear.

Article continues below advertisement

Samsonite

Source: Courtesy of Samsonite 2024 Samsonite Limited Edition ESSENS

Luggage company Samsonite makes a wide variety of suitcases, as well as other travel bags and accessories. To make some of its products, Samsonite uses Recyclex fabric, which is composed of 100 percent recycled plastic bottles. Samsonite is working to increase its use of recycled materials. Additionally, the company offers long warranties as well as more than 200 repair centers around the world to help inrease the longevity of its products.

Article continues below advertisement

Solgaard

Solgaard's goal is for all of its luggage to be as durable and circular as possible, all while helping strengthen the ocean. Materials used for the company's suitcases and other travel bags include Shore-Tex (Solgaard's proprietary recycled plastic fabric), Shore-Blast (made of ocean-bound plastic), and recycled polycarbonate. For every Solgaard product sold, the brand cleans up 6 pounds of ocean-bound plastic from coasts.

Article continues below advertisement

Solo New York

Solo New York makes eco-friendly luggage as well as totes, work bags, laptop sleeves, and more. Many of the brand's items are made with a lightweigh yet strong recycled PET polyester, derived from plastic bottles in a sustainable recycling process. Solo is a partner of the National Forest Foundation, and as of publication, Solo has planted 48,000 trees.