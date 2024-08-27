Want to be eco-friendly from your head to your toes? Check out our picks of 15 of the best sustainable sock brands. These brands have various environmental certifications, use earth-friendly and vegan materials, and/or adhere to fair trade practices. Vote for the best sustainable sock brands once a day until Sept. 24, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 3, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable sock brand!

Boody

Boody makes clothing essentials from a super soft organic bamboo-based viscose. The company makes socks for babies, women, and men, and in around a dozen styles. Boody, which is based in Australia and New Zealand, is also a Certified B Corp and has a membership with the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council).

Conscious Step

Source: Courtesy of Conscious Step

Conscious Step works with independent artists to create unique sock designs, and each sock design benefits a different charity that has to do with the design. For instance, Conscious Step's line of socks featuring various wild animals gives back to charities including Conservation International and Oceana, while the line featuring dogs and cats contributes to Best Friends Animal Society. The company uses fair trade and non-GMO cotton, and promotes fair working conditions.

doublesoul

doublesoul's socks are made from a blend of Global Recycle Standard-certified recycled materials, and they are designed to feel super soft, cushioned, and breathable. The company also uses Oeko Tex-certified earth safe dyes, and promises that its socks are built to last. And instead of traditional gendered sizing, doublesoul offers its own gender-neutral sizing, with no specific men's or women's sections on the brand's website.

Girlfriend Collective

Source: Courtesy of Girlfriend Collective

Women's activewear company Girlfriend Collective has a line of athletic tube socks in various styles and colors, all of which are made from 90 percent recycled water bottles. And once your socks are worn out, you can recycle them with the company's clothing recycling platform, ReGirlfriend. Plus, Girlfriend Collective donates 1 percent of each order to a nonprofit of the customer's choice.

Harvest & Mill

Source: Courtesy of Harvest & Mill

Clothing company Harvest & Mill makes a variety of socks using organic and nontoxic ingredients, that are made with U.S.-based traceable supply chains. Most of the brand's socks are made primarily with organic cotton and left undyed. Harvest & Mill explains that growing different varieties of cotton can be a boon for biodiversity, so the company uses varieties of cotton that are naturally brown, tan, and green to create colored socks.

Kind Socks

Black-owned company Kind Socks is driven by its mission of benefiting the planet, as well as a love for making customers' sock drawers more colorful. The brand uses GOTS-certified organic cotton, ethical and fair labor practices at its factory in Turkey, and offers two styles of socks — crew and ankle — in a variety of vivid colors and patterns. Kind Socks also donates a percentage of profits to various charities, which differ based on each sock collection.

Maggie's Organics

Source: Courtesy of Maggie's Organics

Founded in 1992, Maggie’s Organics specializes in eco-conscious apparel made with organic materials. The brand's cozy socks come in a variety of colors, patterns, and sizes, and though some are made with wool, many are vegan and made with mostly cotton. Maggie’s Organics has signed a Real Fair Trade pledge to support its sustainability and ethical practices, and the company is employee-owned.

Organic Basics

Source: Courtesy of Organic Basics

Copenhagen-based Organic Basics makes essential clothing items from materials including recycled nylon, organic cotton, Tencel, and Lyocell. Organic Basics' socks include knee highs, athletic socks, no show socks, and more, and most are made with a blend of organic cotton and recycled polyamide. Almost all of the brand's products are PETA-approved vegan, Organic Basics offers transparent information on its factory partners on the website, and it is a 1% for the Planet company.

Osom Brand

To make its socks, Oregon-based sock company Osom Brand uses a patented textile recycling process to turn old textiles into new garments. This unique process is waterless, does not result in any textile waste, and is dye-free, as the socks get color from the original recycled clothing. Osom Brand is a 1% for the Planet company, as well as Global Recycled Standard Certified.

Pact

Pact's socks and other apparel are primarily made with GOTS certified organic cotton, and they are made in Fair Trade Certified factories in India. The company's socks come in a variety of styles and colors (ranging from basics to funky patterns), and Pact is partnered with Fair Trade USA, SimpliZero, and Global Organic Textile Standard.

Rawganique

Rawganique's socks are all biodegradable, organic, and free of elastics and synthetic. The company makes its socks from plant-based materials including organic cotton, linen, and hemp, though some do include merino wool. Rawganique is proud to make the "world’s first and only, truly pure 100 percent organic cotton socks," since most traditional cotton socks include at least a small percentage of elastane or another stretchy synthetic material. The cotton socks are designed to be less tight than conventional synthetic socks, instead relying on a natural stretchiness.

Somatchi

Somatchi's collection of socks come in playful colors and patterns, including a handful of vintage-inspired novelty socks. Most socks are primarily composed of carded cotton and are vegan, though a few socks are made with wool. Somatchi makes its socks with Oeko-Tex 100 certified yarns using an "eco-responsible" process, and 1 percent of income goes to a carbon removal program.

Subset

Essentials company Subset, formerly known as Knickey, specializes in GOTS-certified organic cotton intimates, including two styles of socks. The socks, which come in ankle and crew styles, are mostly made with lightweight organic cotton (as well as polyamide and elastane), and feature an ergonomically-engineered fit to stay in place. Subset is also Oeko-Tex certified and Fairtrade International Certified, and the company offers a comprehensive recycling program that accepts socks, underwear, and more.

Swedish Stockings

Swedish Stockings, which claims to be the first brand to make tights from recycled materials, also offers a selection of recycled socks, knee highs, leg warmers, and more. Most socks are vegan, and use materials such as ECONYL recycled nylon, creora recycled spandex, and organic cotton, though a few socks do use wool. Swedish Stockings’ mission is to prove that the fashion industry is capable of sustainably producing clothing, and the company also has its own Recycling Club for tights.

Zensah

Source: Courtesy of Zensah

Athletic apparel company Zensah's mission is have a low environmental impact and positively affect the planet. The company does this by utilizing conscious production methods and recycled materials, and constantly evolving processes to be better for the planet. Zensah offers socks designed for athletics, compression, everyday, and more. Though some of Zensah's socks are made with wool, most are made with cotton and synthetic materials, and the company is transitioning to use more recycled materials.