15 of the Best Sustainable Vegan Handbag Brands

The leather industry is devastating to the environment, harmful to the laborers who produce the material, and of course, cruel to the animals who are killed for their skin. But fortunately, we don’t need to support all that just for a handbag. These days, there are so many brands making killer purses without actually killing. Here are our picks of 15 of the best vegan and sustainable purse brands. Vote for the best vegan purse brands once a day until Sept. 24, 2024 at 11:59 a.m. ET. The 10 winners will be announced on Oct. 3, 2024. Read more about our Green Matters Approved contests here.

Vote for the best sustainable purse brand!

Angela Roi

Source: Courtesy of Angela Roi

Fully vegan handbag company Angela Roi makes purses of all different classic styles and sizes. The handbags are made from various types of high quality vegan leather, including plant-based cactus leather, apple leather, and mushroom leather (as seen above). Plus, Angela Roi employs skilled artisans to handcraft each bag, and the company has a number of eco initiatives detailed on its website.

Baggu

Baggu specializes in bags of all kinds made from recycled nylon, and often featuring trendy patterns or made in collaboration with of-the-moment designers. The popular brand is best known for its handy foldable shopping bags, but also makes fanny packs, shoulder bags, totes, and more. The company has a number of sustainability initiatives, including using recycled materials (though this does include recycled leather), designing products to be durable and made with minimal waste, and following a code of conduct to practice business sustainably.

Dagne Dover

Source: Courtesy of Dagne Dover

Dagne Dover is known for its neoprene bags, which include fanny packs, totes, crossbody bags, and so much more, many of which are labeled vegan. Though neoprene is not generally the most eco-friendly material, Dagne Dover has a number of sustainability practices, including using its scrap materials, using fabric made from recycled plastic, and donating surplus inventory to charities. The company is also woman-founded and AAPI-founded.

Freja

New York-based label Freja handcrafts classic vegan leather handbags at a family-owned factory. Bags are made from the company's bespoke pebbled vegan ultrafiber leather, which is made to feel luxurious, durable, and be resistant to scratches and water. The woman-founded and AAPI-founded brand only launches a few products each year, and the founder Jenny Lei's mission is to "advocate for a meaningful, inclusive, and sustainable future."

Frida Rome

Source: Catherine Booty for Frida Rome Model: Sara Luxe

Frida Rome's goal is to make sustainability sexy, which the British slow fashion brand is doing with its luxury vegan leather handbags. Materials include plant-based cactus leather, apple leather, and organic cotton. The bags also have a secret — they come with an erotic story printed inside (but customers can also opt out of this feature). The founders appeared on a 2022 episode of Dragons’ Den, and Frida Rome scored an investment from dragon Steven Bartlett.

Gunas

New York-based brand Gunas identifies as an "independent high fashion label with a cause," and the female-founded brand is 100 percent vegan and sweatshop-free. Founder Sugandh G. Agrawal's core values for her label are compassion, justice, and empathy, and she expresses these values through her gorgeous and colorful vegan leather handbags. The company has various policies concerning reducing waste and conscious manufacturing.

jeane & jax

Handbag company jeane & jax is guided by sustainability and veganism, and makes its designer vegan bags from a few unique materials. Most notably, the brand uses Natural Fiber Welding's Mirum, a circular, plastic-free, leather-like fabric composed of natural rubber, plants, and mineral pigments. The brand, founded by Silvia Gallo, makes clutches, bucket bags, crossbodies, and more, primarily in versatile and natural colorways.

JW PEI

Since it was founded in 2018, Los Angeles-based fashion label JW PEI has made all of its purses from vegan leather composed of recycled plastics, as well as recycled plastic linings, in pursuit of having "the least impact on the planet and true social and environmental responsibility." JW PEI is known for making handbags with unique silhouettes and textures.

Mashu

PETA-approved vegan brand Mashu specializes in bright handbags with creative shapes. The British company aims to use the lowest impact leather alternatives on the market, and opts for fabrics including Uppeal's apple leather, Bioveg's recycled polyester leather, and Piñatex's pineapple leather. Mashu also works with local artisans and small factories in Greece to craft its bags, and the company offers free bag repairs for life.

Matt & Nat

Founded in 1995 in Canada, Matt & Nat is one of the original all-vegan bag companies. The company, whose name is inspired by "material and nature," has used 100 percent recycled water bottles for its bag linings since 2007, as well as recycled nylon, rubber, and cork. The company is also experimenting with fruit skin fibres and even a material made of windshield resins. Matt & Nat's collection of vegan leather bags and accessories is comprehensive, and each item is created to last for years.

Melie Bianco

Source: Courtesy of Melie Bianco

Melie Bianco makes PETA-approved, premium vegan leather handbags, marketed as design-driven affordable luxury. Melie Bianco specializes in trendy and unique handbags, many of which are made using partially post-consumer recycled polyester and partially post-consumer recycled vegan leather. The sweatshop-free company uses fair trade practices and a profit sharing model at its factories in China.

Pixie Mood

Pixie Mood's all-vegan purses are PVC-free, and made with materials including recycled vegan leather, recycled vegan shearling/wool, recycled canvas, and cork. The company strives for effortless luxury, and its bags range from clutches to crossbodies to totes. Pixie Mood's corn-based packaging is biodegradable, and the brand has a climate positive certification due to a partnership with TerraPass.

Sans Beast

PETA-approved vegan brand Sans Beast is all about promoting a kinder world that doesn't use animals. The woman-founded Australian company's vegan leather goods are largely made from synthetic materials, and the team is always increasing its use of recycled and bio-based fabrics, including Uppeal's apple leather. Sans Beast specializes in structured handbags in various neutral and natural colorways.

Sentient

Source: Courtesy of Sentient

Handbag and accessories label Sentient is all about creating bio-based vegan leather products as luxurious alternatives to animal-based leather. The woman-founded company uses unique plant-based leather materials, including Natural Fiber Welding's plastic-free Mirum, Desserto's cactus leather, and apple leather, as well as bamboo and recycled cotton. Sentient's sustainability-driven collection of handbags, which are largely pastel, are designed to have as low of an environmental impact as possible.

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney is probably the largest luxury fashion house making exclusively vegan handbags, which the company has done since its founding in 2001. The sustainability-minded company has used a number of unique plant-based leather materials in its products, including Vegea grape leather, Mylo mycelium leather, and Mirum's plastic-free vegan leather. Stella McCartney is perhaps best known for its handcrafted Iconic Falabella bag, which the company calls the "original vegan luxury handbag."