Travel Sustainably With These Low-Impact Luggage Brands

Solo New York is a U.S.-based bag manufacturer that's known for its sustainable and stylish bags, luggage, laptop cases, and tablet sleeves. As of 2020, the brand has eliminated 100 percent of its plastic packaging, using only Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified, recyclable, and biodegradable materials in-store and via delivery — this even includes all of the strings and clips of hang-tags you might find your new piece of luggage donning.

Additionally, the company also offers an extra eco-friendly line called Re:cycled Collection, which focuses on diverting PET bottles from landfills and waterways by using the bottles to make the fabrics that make up the bags. In 2020, the brand received the “Sustainability Initiative of the Year” award from the Business Intelligence Group, and the SEAL “Environmental Initiative Award” in 2021 for this incredible collection — it's certainly worth checking out if you're in the market for a new bag.