15 of the Best Sustainable Kids' Clothing Brands

These 15 companies use eco-friendly materials (like organic cotton and recycled fibers), have sustainable manufacturing practices, and/or have other policies in place to reduce their environmental impacts — something that anyone with children can appreciate.

Boden

U.K.-based company Boden makes clothing for people of all ages. The company's sustainability mission includes having 80 percent of its products made from sustainable materials by 2025. Some products are made from LENZING and ECOVERO fibers, which are made from sustainable wood pulp, and Boden encourages recycling its products through the "Pass It On" initiative, where you can get account credit for items donated back to the company.

Ducky Zebra

U.K.-based baby and kids clothing brand Ducky Zebra outfits children from newborn age to 6 years old. The company uses GOTS-certified organic cotton and is a Shine Organic Clothing Company partner. Ducky Zebra also sells pre-loved clothes and donates 1 percent of its profits to charities across the U.K., including Chance UK and Lifting Limits.

Firebird

Firebird uses GOTS-certified organic cotton to make kids' sweaters, sweatshirts, tops, and bottoms. The company makes clothes for children aged 2T to 12 and in a range of colors and styles. Firebird has a "Pass It On" resale platform where consumers can shop and sell outgrown Firebird clothing for a reduced price in exchange for credit, making it easier to keep clothes out of landfill.

Jackalo

To make its kids' clothing, Jackalo has used IVN Best-certified organic cotton from Germany, as well as deadstock fabric to reduce waste. Jackalo also uses sustainable packaging via compostable shipping materials and recycled plastic polybags. The company's website has a "tradeUP" section, which allows buyers to trade in outgrown clothes, as well as a "pre-loved" secondhand section.

Little Blueberry Kids

Little Blueberry Kids makes baby and kids' clothes for 9 months up through age 8. The company also sells toys and home decor. Little Blueberry Kids products are GOTS-certified with designs made of eco-friendly water-based inks. Little Blueberry Kids is a member of the Eco Packaging Alliance and also sells pre-loved items.

Little Emperor

Australian company Little Emperor is a children's clothing store that uses GOTS-certified organic cotton. The clothes are basics with patterns of animals such as whales and, yes, penguins. Little Emperor uses "hero packaging" that is 100 percent biodegradable and is a member of One Percent for the Planet. The company also partners with OCC Apparel, Australia, to ensure fair wages and living for factory workers.

Manymoons

Manymoons is a Certified B Corp that makes clothes for babies, kids until age 12, and adult women. The company has a rental option, a "rescue" option in which new-with-tags clothes are sold at up to 50 percent discount, and a "resale" option, in which cleaned, pre-loved items are sold at a 60 percent discount.

Mate the Label

Mate the Label makes clothing for adults and kids. The company is a Certified B Corp, Certified Climate Neutral, GOTS-certified, and was founded by women. Additionally, Mate the Label does not use plastic in its labels or packaging. The company has a recycling program that turns old clothes into new products via a mechanical fiber recycler. Mate the Label has its 2022 Impact Report available for review on its website.

Mightly

Mightly makes clothes for women, babies, and kids ages 2T-14. The company is GOTS and Fair Trade-certified, sourcing cotton from the Chetna Organic Farmers Association and working with Rajlakshmi Cotton Mills. Mightly also has a "Lightly Loved" section and a trade-in program in beta to exchange your items for company credit when your little one grows out of them.

Nikin

Founded in 2016, Nikin prides itself on its sustainable materials and production measures, and offers a sweet collection of kids' hats and socks in addition to its adult clothing. Nikin is partnered with One Tree Planted, so for every product purchased, a new tree is planted. The company uses sustainable materials including TENCEL Lyocell fibers, ECONYL, naNea by OceanSafe, and organic cotton. Additionally, Nikin's website has a "FactoryTracker" option for transparency about its manufacturing.

Orbasics

Orbasics is just that: clothing basics for babies, kids up to age 12, and adults. Clothes come in several colors and the occasional fun print. All clothes are designed in Germany and manufactured in Portugal. The company uses GOTS-certified organic cotton in its products and also has a "Sustainable Gifts" section for small trinkets made from recycled nylon and other sustainable treats.

Q for Quinn

Q for Quinn is a woman-owned clothing business that is GOTS-certified and Fair Trade-certified. The company primarily sells socks, underwear, and loungewear for women and children to age 12, as well as socks for sensitive skin and sensory-friendly needs. For every item sold, Q for Quinn donates to Mary's Meals, a nonprofit providing meals to children in poverty across 18 countries.

Sustain by Kat

Women's and children's clothing brand Sustain by Kat is GOTS-certified, uses plant-based dyes, and boasts of being plastic and petroleum-free. Sustain by Kat also makes many home and lifestyle accessories, including sleep masks and plant-dyed organic cotton scarves. The company's products are manufactured in the U.S. and dyed in California.

tentree

tentree offers a modest line of sustainable children's clothing in addition to adult clothing and various accessories. tentree is a Certified B Corp, Climate Neutral Certified, a member of Fashion For Climate, and a member of Textile Exchange. The company is also Fair Trade-certified and a member of the Restorative Coalition. As part of tentree's five-pronged "Restorative Agenda," the company aims to plant 1 billion trees by 2030.

TwoThirds

TwoThirds is a Certified B Corp making clothing for adults and kids. The company operates on a pre-order system to be less wasteful and uses sustainable fabrics like TENCEL Lyocell, hemp, linen, and organic cotton. TwoThirds products are made in Europe, and the company also reduces waste by using deadstock yarn, fabric, and in-house deadstock fabric.