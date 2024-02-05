Home > Small Changes > Food > Veganism Tired of Chocolate Chip Cookies? Try One of These Unique Cookie Recipes Instead Forget chocolate chip cookies. Plenty of far more unique recipes are online, from lemon basil sugar cookies to pistachio and cardamom thumbprints. By Rayna Skiver Feb. 5 2024, Published 11:41 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

It’s hard to beat a classic chocolate chip cookie, but sometimes, it’s fun to experiment in the kitchen. With new ingredients and flavor combinations, you never know what’s possible.

Article continues below advertisement

Check out these 10 unique cookie recipes to get started. From vegan lemon basil sugar cookies to everything but the kitchen sink cookies, there’s no shortage of ideas — and these plant-based desserts are delicious and better for the planet.

Kitchen sink cookies

Source: ISTOCK

For something fun and exciting, try these kitchen sink cookies from The Hangry Chickpea. Rather than using only traditional ingredients like chocolate chips and sprinkles, bakers can incorporate things like potato chips, pretzels, nuts, graham crackers, and more. Don’t be afraid to get creative!

Article continues below advertisement

Lemon basil sugar cookies

This lemon basil sugar cookie recipe from Labeless Nutrition gives chefs a chance to try a new fruit and herb combination. It’s quick and easy, not to mention a great way to use up extra basil and eliminate waste.

Article continues below advertisement

Caramel macadamia cookies

Macadamia nuts are packed with nutrients. Now, it’s hard to say if drowning them in cookie dough and caramel negates the health benefits, but we’re willing to take the risk. To try it at home, check out this caramel macadamia cookie recipe from Two Raspberries.

Article continues below advertisement

Pistachio and cardamom jam thumbprint cookies

Nadia’s Healthy Kitchen has a great recipe that’s both easy and unique: pistachio and cardamom jam thumbprint cookies. For a dessert that looks incredibly decadent, it’s actually quite simple. Plus, it’s hard to beat the pistachio and cardamom flavor combination.

Article continues below advertisement

Marbled matcha black sesame cookies

Calling all matcha lovers! Thanks to Okonomi Kitchen, you can transform your favorite drink into these chewy marbled matcha black sesame cookies. This treat expertly balances the sweet and the savory flavors, not to mention it’s also vegan and gluten-free.

Article continues below advertisement

Raspberry crumble cookies

These vegan raspberry crumble cookies from Peanut Butter + Chocolate look extremely tasty. Everything from the homemade raspberry compote on the inside to the crumbles and sweet glaze on top sounds amazing. This dessert is best paired with tea or coffee.

Article continues below advertisement

Strawberry shortcake cookies

Ever thought about turning your favorite type of cake into a cookie? Well, Make It Dairy Free does just that with this strawberry shortcake cookie recipe. Between the white chocolate chips (vegan, of course), vanilla cookies, and strawberry emulsion, there are plenty of interesting ingredients to experiment with.

Article continues below advertisement

Stuffed biscoff butter lava cookies

Wait, did you say lava cookies? Yes, folks, you can try this stuffed Biscoff lava cookie recipe from Thank You Berry Much for yourself. Not only is this dessert plant-based, but it also only requires one bowl — nothing beats a treat with a short cleanup time.

Article continues below advertisement

Mini churro cookies

If you don’t have regular churros, then these mini churro cookies from Sailor Bailey are the next best thing. This dessert is sweet and tasty, all while using minimal ingredients and remaining completely plant-based. You could make these treats in one hour or less and freeze them for up to two months.

Article continues below advertisement

Vegan fluffernutter cookies