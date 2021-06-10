Logo
Vegan Marshmallows for S'mores
Source: Getty Images

Making S'mores This Summer? These Are the Best Vegan Marshmallows

Jun. 10 2021, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

Nothing screams "summer vacation" quite like a burnt, gooey s'more. The summertime staple is reminiscent of breezy nights at the beach, camping trips, and time spent with friends and family around a fire pit. And although traditional 'mallows generally tend to contain gelatin, the vegan 'mallow market has expanded quite a bit over the last few years. So if you're looking for a plant-based version of the warm weather classic, we've compiled a list of our favorite vegan marshmallows for making s'mores.

Ananda's Vanilla Gelatine Free Marshmallows

Vegan Marshmallows for S'mores
Source: Ananda Foods

If you haven't yet tried Ananda's Vanilla Gelatine Free Marshmallows, they're worth your while. Although it is a U.K. brand, Delish recommends trying them at least once. With a classic vanilla taste and a soft, chewy texture, they're definitely the sweet treat you want sandwiched between two graham crackers later tonight (or in a month, when they finally arrive from across the pond!).​

Dandies

Most longtime vegans are familiar with Dandies, as many claim they're the best for roasting.

"Luckily there are vegan marshmallows available... the brand I prefer is Dandies which can be found online or at health food stores or stores like Whole Foods Market," blogger Zardy Plants wrote in a blog post. "Dandies melt extremely well and taste just like the marshmallows I remember eating as a kid."

Trader Joe's Store Brand

Taste Of Home recommends trying Trader Joe’s store brand 'mallows for size — and if they're anything like the grocery chain's other vegan offerings — they're bound to be delicious. Not only are the store brand 'mallows vegan, but they're also gluten-free. They come in three sizes: jumbo, regular, and mini, which means they're perfect for a wide variety of purposes, whether you're simply roasting them, making s'mores, baking, or whipping up hot chocolate.

Yummallo Vegan Marshmallows

If you're looking for something really, really accessible, consider trying Yummallo Vegan Marshmallows for size. They're available at Walmart which is pretty incredible for suburban shoppers looking for a bargain. And if you're looking to switch things up, they come in a rainbow version... which would make for a pretty incredible and seriously gorgeous s'more, if you ask us.

Sarah's Candy Factory Vegan Jumbo Campfire Vanilla Marshmallow

Vegan Marshmallows for S'mores
Source: Amazon

If you're looking to make s'mores galore this summer, Sarah's Candy Factory Vegan Jumbo Campfire Vanilla Marshmallows come in a 24-ounce tub, so you'll definitely get your fix. As the name implies, they're seriously massive, they look and taste like your average 'mallow, and they're available on Amazon — which, despite its many downsides, makes things pretty easy for next-day shipping, especially when you're in a 'mallow bind.

Goodland Farms Large Vegan Marshmallows

Vegan Marshmallows for S'mores
Source: Amazon

While perusing Amazon, you may have also come across Goodland Farms Large Vegan Marshmallows, which seem like a pretty solid option, too. While the description claims they're "perfect in s’mores," the listing also mentions they're a solid option for making rice krispy treats, if you're getting creative sweet potatoes, or if you're simply looking for a sweet snack.

Regardless of how you decide to eat them, we won't judge.

