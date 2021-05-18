Sugar Substitutes: Which One Is the Healthiest Alternative?

We all know that sugar is bad for us, but it sure is difficult to give it up. Sugar might be delicious, but too much can contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease. Nevertheless, over time, sugar became the preeminent force for culinary sweetness, which wound up making it very difficult to eliminate from our diets. Today there are plenty of natural sweeteners out there to choose from besides sugar. But what are the healthiest sugar substitutes to choose from nowadays?