These Brands Are Making Vegan Dino Nuggets to Feed Your Inner Child
Vegan chicken nuggets may possibly be the most advanced vegan meat on the market, with numerous brands selling plant-based nuggets that taste nearly identical to their chicken-based counterpart. But vegetarians and vegans often wonder: Are any plant-based dino nuggets out there?
Whether you’re a child or a fully-grown adult, there’s just something about dinosaur-shaped nuggets that make the eating experience even more delicious — and fortunately, a few brands are making vegan dino nuggets. Here’s a look at a few of the options on the market.
Yummy Dino Buddies
The brand Yummy makes a variety of nuggets geared toward kids, including the Yummy Meatless Plant-Based Dino Buddies. The vegan nuggets are primarily made from wheat flour, textured soy protein concentrate, corn flour, textured wheat protein, and canola oil, and each serving (four nuggets) contains 8 grams of protein and 600 milligrams of omega-3.
They come shaped like several different dinosaurs, and can even be cooked in the microwave, making them an easy snack for little ones. That said, vegan BuzzFeed host and YouTuber Merle O’Neal gave the Yummy Dino Buddies the lowest score (a D) in a taste test of vegan nuggets, noting that the flavor was bland and corn-heavy, and may be preferred by kids (the product’s intended audience) rather than adults.
You can order Yummy Dino Buddies online or look for stores that stock them here.
Simulate Dino Nuggs
The brand Simulate is well-known amongst vegan foodies for its Nuggs — and the company happens to also make plant-based Dino Nuggs. According to Simulate, the Dino Nuggs utilize the company’s “new 2.1 software, enabling a more advanced taste than previous versions.” Their primary ingredients are textured wheat protein, soybean oil, breadcrumbs, soy protein isolate, and wheat protein isolate.
Each serving (five pieces) contains 11 grams of protein, and as of publication, the Dino Nuggs are only sold in stores (including some Target stores), not online. Enter your zip code here to find them near you.
Impossible Foods’ Wild Nuggies
Impossible Foods’ plant-based chicken products have been blowing up as of late, and the company even offers a special version of its Impossible Nuggets called Wild Nuggies. While these technically aren’t shaped like dinosaurs (I know, I know…), they are shaped like other animals, making them just as fun for kiddos. Specifically, they are shaped like four endangered species: the North Atlantic right whale, the polar bear, the black rhino, and the Galapagos tortoise.
Impossible Foods hopes these nuggets will help spread awareness of the importance of biodiversity — and help educate consumers on how buying plant-based foods “can preserve and regain wildlife habitat that otherwise would have been converted into farmland or grazing pasture for animal agriculture.”
Wild Nuggies are primarily made from wheat flour, soy protein concentrate, soybean oil, and sunflower oil. One serving of Wild Nuggies (four nuggets) contains 10 grams of protein, and Impossible Foods notes that Wild Nuggies produce 36 percent less GHG emissions, use 44 percent less water, and 49 percent less land than animal-based nuggets. Find where they’re sold near you here.