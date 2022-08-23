These Brands Are Making Vegan Dino Nuggets to Feed Your Inner Child

They come shaped like several different dinosaurs, and can even be cooked in the microwave, making them an easy snack for little ones. That said, vegan BuzzFeed host and YouTuber Merle O’Neal gave the Yummy ​​Dino Buddies the lowest score (a D) in a taste test of vegan nuggets, noting that the flavor was bland and corn-heavy, and may be preferred by kids (the product’s intended audience) rather than adults.