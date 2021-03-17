Endangered Whale Species Welcomed a Record 18 Calves This Season

According to the Marine Mammal Commission (MMC), there are currently between 350 and 400 North Atlantic right whales in the wild . Since November 2020, a whopping 18 have been born — and there’s still about month to go in calving season, so there could be even more births over the next few weeks.

As New England Aquarium senior scientist Philip Hamilton told Maine Public , there are a few explanations for the recent boom. For one thing, around a decade ago, about 10 female whales were born, and they are now at childbearing age; Hamilton also surmises that the North Atlantic right whale may be “finally adapting to a very different feeding regime.”

Additionally, the species, which usually sticks to Atlantic coastal waters, has been migrating slightly to southern New England waters over the past two years, as per a press release from the New England Aquarium.

"The right whale population has experienced substantial shifts in distribution in the past decade," said Orla O'Brien, an assistant scientist at the New England Aquarium. "The increased use of this habitat by right whales is just part of the bigger story, and these sightings help put that together."