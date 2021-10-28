Polar Bear Week Celebrates the Iconic Arctic Animals — Here's Where to Donate

During the first week of November, people all over the world will observe Polar Bear Week . The timing of this annual holiday is not arbitrary — it falls during the annual polar bear migration in the town of Churchill, located in northern Manitoba, Canada, along Hudson Bay.

To learn more about Polar Bear Week 2021, and for a few exciting ways you can celebrate these iconic Arctic animals, keep reading.

Polar Bear Week is all about protecting these important animals.

Polar Bear Week is presented by Polar Bears International, a conservation organization with a goal of protecting polar bears and their habitats. In alignment with its goal of protecting the Arctic creatures, Polar Bears International is also committed to fighting the climate crisis, which is a large part of the polar bear’s demise in recent decades.

“Polar bears have captured the human imagination and become icons of climate change,” Polar Bears International Chief Scientist, Dr. Steven Amstrup, told Green Matters in a statement.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Max Lowe/Polar Bears International

“During this year’s migration, world leaders will be discussing the future of our planet at COP26. We must act swiftly and collectively,” Dr. Amstrup continued. “If greenhouse gas emissions continue as-is, the trajectory polar bears are on is not a good one… we predict most will disappear by the end of this century. But it is clear that we have time to protect polar bears, in turn benefitting the rest of life on earth, including ourselves.”

Article continues below advertisement