How to Chop Green Onions: A Step-by-Step Guide for Newbies in the Kitchen Learning basic skills, such as how to chop certain vegetables, is an important part of becoming a knowledgeable home chef. By Rayna Skiver Jul. 24 2024, Published 6:09 p.m. ET

For those new to the kitchen, learning how to cook can be intimidating — especially when you’re not even familiar with the basics. However, knowing how to properly cut produce will make the entire process easier and more efficient.

To learn how to chop green onions, keep reading. Our step-by-step guide is perfect for beginners and will give you the confidence you need to kick off your cooking journey.

Step 1: Gather the tools you need to dice green onions.

To dice green onions, you only need two things: A sharp knife and a sturdy cutting board. These tools are essential and will play a vital role in your cooking process, according to MarthaStewart.com. While you don’t need the most expensive accessories on the market, investing in high-quality items will make a big difference.

For example, chopping produce is a lot more challenging with a dull knife. It can even be more dangerous because you have less control and have to apply more pressure! As for cutting boards, wood is typically a popular choice among home chefs. Not only is it durable, but it’s also free of microplastics and easier on knives.

Step 2: Wash your green onions.

Once you have your supplies, it’s time to wash the green onions. Start by removing any brown or wilted sections — this will improve the taste and quality of the produce.

If you’re short on time, you can simply rinse the onions in cold water. This is a quick and easy method, but it’s still important to be thorough and ensure all of the dirt is removed. For a deeper clean, you can use a homemade produce wash — like baking soda or vinegar — and soak the green onions for a few minutes.

Step 3: Trim the ends of the green onions.

Now that the onions are nice and clean, it’s time to trim the ends. To do this, simply take your knife and chop about a quarter inch above the stringy roots and two inches from the green tops. You can throw the scraps straight into your compost bin.

If you want to get creative, you can set aside a few stalks to propagate and regrow in water or soil. Green onions are in a ton of dishes — growing a plant or two at home might come in handy.

Step 4: Decide on a chopping method.

There are a lot of different ways to chop or dice green onions. To choose the best method, it helps to consider the type of dish you’re preparing, according to Better Homes and Gardens.

Typically, if you’re using the vegetable as a garnish or in a salad, you want to chop very small and thin slices, but if you’re preparing stir fry, single-inch slices will work. To cut the green onions diagonally — which is known as bias slicing — you cut at a 45-degree angle. If you want small strips, you can chop an onion in half lengthwise and then again in half.