Low-Waste Art Supplies to Fuel Your Creative Fire, Sustainably

Paint can endanger your health and the environment — many oil paints contain toxins and metals, while acrylic paint is non-biodegradable, and contains ingredients that pollute the air and waterways. However, there are a few sustainable brands out there, such as Natural Earth Paint . The brand makes all-natural, toxin-free products, which comes in recyclable packaging. Earth Easy and Peppercon Arts also sell plant-based watercolor paints that are totally all-natural and non-toxic.

Some artists, on the other hand, are also making their own "compost" paints. Artist and YouTuber, Our Raw Beauty , makes her own palettes with natural ingredients such as beets, turmeric, coffee grounds, spinach, and more — make sure to watch her video about it , here. The Hippy Homemaker recommends those who do so to bind your DIY all-natural paints with saliva, water, eggs, gum Arabic powder, or even maple syrup, to maintain their shades.

Paint brushes that forgo plastic and sometimes horsehair can be tricky to find, but trust us — they exist. EcoEzee eco brushes boast bamboo handles, synthetic and natural bristles, and sustainable packaging. Craftamo is also renowned for its lineup of cruelty-free and eco-friendly brushes. Depending on what you're looking for, some are made from bamboo, while others are made from vegan materials, and come in reusable and quality packaging.

And, as always, finger painting is a zero-waste option.