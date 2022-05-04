California Almost Surpasses Renewable Goals, Using Nearly 100 Percent Clean Energy

About two-thirds of this renewable energy was derived from solar panels hooked up to the state's electrical grid. The remainder came from wind and geothermal energy. Very little was derived from hydropower, as the region has suffered from ongoing droughts for years now.

The state is aiming to transition to 100 percent renewable energy by 2045, and even though the percentage was just shy of 100 — and it only lasted 15 minutes before dropping to 97 percent — it shows that California is more than capable of achieving this in the next 13 years.