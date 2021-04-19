Teach Your Kids Sustainability Through Earth Day Crafts and Activities

Parenting expert Veena Crownholm suggests teaching the importance of sustainability by teaching your kids how to properly sort your garbage. If you're interacting with more than one child, you can make a competition out of it, and see who can sort the most paper products the quickest, the most bottles with one hand, or decipher what gets composted versus trashed. Your kids are bound to get super into it, and it will definitely help them remember what gets tossed into which bins.