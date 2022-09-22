Poster Ideas for the Global Climate Strike, From Memes to Scathing Demands
If you’re planning to attend a protest, it’s always a good idea to bring a sign — the more creative, the better. And since this Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, marks the Global Climate Strike, we’ve rounded up a bunch of climate strike poster ideas to help you spread the message that world leaders must declare a climate emergency.
The Global Climate Strike, hosted by Greta Thunberg’s youth-led climate movement, Fridays for Future, is following a theme of #PeopleNotProfit this year. People worldwide will skip school (or whatever obligations they may have on Friday) to participate in their local strikes, which are happening in many cities across the globe.
Fridays for Future is demanding climate reparations from world leaders, by asking them to declare a climate emergency, providing resources to communities hurt most disproportionately by climate change, returning land to Indigenous groups, and more. This will be part of “a transformative justice process in which political power will return to the people.”
Tap here to look up your nearest Global Climate Strike for Friday, Sept. 23 (and note that the strike may be happening the following day in some places, such as Nairobi), and read on for our best poster ideas.
Try these classic phrases for your climate strike poster:
- “People, not profit”
- “Make every day Earth day”
- “Make Earth cool again”
- “Sea levels are rising and so are we”
- “Time is running out”
- “Eat for the planet — go vegan”
- “Respect your mother”
- “There is no Planet B.”
Or go for a funny or meme-inspired climate strike sign:
- “It’s getting hot in herre” (with photos of planet Earth and Nelly)
- “Winter is not coming” (with a photo from Game of Thrones)
- Print out Adam Levine’s alleged DM that reads “It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like it blows my mind,” and caption it “scientists talking to the climate.”
- “It’s Earth! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice” (based on the corn song)
- “I want a hot date, not a hot planet”
- “Wake up and smell the fossil fuels”
- “This planet cannot even”
- “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent... freaking terrified for our future” (with a photo of Lizzo).
Make a Greta Thunberg-inspired sign for the Global Climate Strike:
- “How dare you?”
- “What would Greta Thunberg do?”
- “Our house is on fire” (with a drawing of planet Earth on fire)
- “Listen to Greta”
- “Skolstrejk för klimatet” (as Thunberg’s original sign reads).
Or, aim your sign at world leaders:
- “The kids are right”
- “We’re in a crisis — act like it”
- “Capitalism is the climate crisis.”
- “Climate justice now”
- “Biden: Declare a climate emergency” (or replace Biden’s name with your country’s leader)
- “You will die of old age, we will die of climate change.”