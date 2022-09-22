Green Matters
Home > Climate Action
climate strike poster ideas
Source: Getty Images

Poster Ideas for the Global Climate Strike, From Memes to Scathing Demands

Sophie Hirsh - Author
By

Sep. 22 2022, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

If you’re planning to attend a protest, it’s always a good idea to bring a sign — the more creative, the better. And since this Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, marks the Global Climate Strike, we’ve rounded up a bunch of climate strike poster ideas to help you spread the message that world leaders must declare a climate emergency.

Article continues below advertisement

The Global Climate Strike, hosted by Greta Thunberg’s youth-led climate movement, Fridays for Future, is following a theme of #PeopleNotProfit this year. People worldwide will skip school (or whatever obligations they may have on Friday) to participate in their local strikes, which are happening in many cities across the globe.

climate strike poster ideas
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Fridays for Future is demanding climate reparations from world leaders, by asking them to declare a climate emergency, providing resources to communities hurt most disproportionately by climate change, returning land to Indigenous groups, and more. This will be part of “a transformative justice process in which political power will return to the people.”

Tap here to look up your nearest Global Climate Strike for Friday, Sept. 23 (and note that the strike may be happening the following day in some places, such as Nairobi), and read on for our best poster ideas.

Article continues below advertisement

Try these classic phrases for your climate strike poster:

  • “People, not profit”
  • “Make every day Earth day”
  • “Make Earth cool again”
  • Sea levels are rising and so are we”
  • “Time is running out”
  • Eat for the planet — go vegan”
  • “Respect your mother”
  • “There is no Planet B.”
Article continues below advertisement
climate strike poster ideas
Source: Getty Images

Or go for a funny or meme-inspired climate strike sign:

Article continues below advertisement
  • “It’s Earth! A big lump with knobs, it has the juice” (based on the corn song)
  • “I want a hot date, not a hot planet
  • Wake up and smell the fossil fuels”
  • “This planet cannot even
  • “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 percent... freaking terrified for our future” (with a photo of Lizzo).
Article continues below advertisement

Make a Greta Thunberg-inspired sign for the Global Climate Strike:

Article continues below advertisement

Or, aim your sign at world leaders:

  • “The kids are right”
  • We’re in a crisis — act like it”
  • “Capitalism is the climate crisis.”
  • “Climate justice now”
  • “Biden: Declare a climate emergency” (or replace Biden’s name with your country’s leader)
  • “You will die of old age, we will die of climate change.”
climate strike poster ideas
Source: Getty Images
Advertisement
More from Green Matters

What Is Climate Action? Here's How You Can Get Involved — and What Leaders Must Do

The Evolution of Greta Thunberg

Greta Thunberg Highlights the Five Ways “We Are F--cked” in New Short Film

Latest Climate Action News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.